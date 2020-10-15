Bengaluru Artist Uses Pages Of Books As Canvas For Stunning Paintings, Netizens Divided

A Bengaluru-based artist has been receiving all kinds of reactions on social media after she decided to use pages of a book as her canvas. While taking to Instagram, user ‘Whatacurls’ shared a series of images and videos in which she could be seen making some beautiful paintings. While several users simply called her art ‘lovely’, others, mostly book lovers, urged Shanan to use a canvas or a blank sheet instead.

According to Whatacurls website the artist, Shanan Subhan started colouring at an early age, even before school taught her to write. She said, "Unaware of art and theory of colours, I loved scribbling on papers, books and walls! All I felt was, colourful walls are merrier than monotonous ones".

From ‘misty mountains on the book’ to a ‘wonderland’, Shanan uploaded several videos with the perfect soundtrack. Here are some of her mesmerising artwork,

'Unique and mesmerizing'

All her posts have received several appreciative comments. While some users called her artwork ‘amazing’ and ‘gorgeous’ others wrote, “Omg that's an amazing idea, the result looks amazing I'm definitely saving this for the future, I have a lot of bad books that can definitely be reused”. One user even called her video ‘enchanting’.

Even though netizens flooded the comment section with words like ‘wow’ and ‘lovely’, there were, of course, some book lovers who couldn’t believe that Shanan painted on the pages of a book. While one user wrote, “It’s a book. How can you do that,” another said, “Omg don’t do that to a book please…you paint beautifully, please use a canvas”. One user even asked, “how do you read the book after painting?”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.