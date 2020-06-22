Woman Who Went Mute After Brain Injury Now Speaks In Four Different Accents

In a strange incident that took place in England, a woman went mute after she suffered from a brain injury but to everyone's surprise, when she started speaking again she developed four different accents. According to reports, Emily Egan went mute for months because of some mysterious brain injury and lost her speaking ability. But when she finally started speaking she shocked everyone including the doctors because she had lost her usual Essex accent and had developed different Eastern European accents.

Read: Sounds Of Machines Feel So Strange Suddenly, As Road Work Resume Amid Lockdown: Dia Mirza

As per reports, doctors were still figuring out the reason behind Emily's loss of speech when she shocked everyone as she started speaking in broken English, including French, Italian, and Russian. According to reports, Emily surprised her parents when they were in Thailand for a vacation. Emily got her voice back but was not able to speak in her usual Essex accent, but was rather using Eastern European accents to communicate. Emily was reportedly speaking in French and Italian accents, but when she felt stressed she would start speaking in a Russian accent, and when she used to get tired she would not speak at all.

Read: Good News: Strangers Chat Across Buildings To Become Friends In Social Distancing Style

Foreign accent syndrome

Doctors have said that due to the mysterious brain injury, Emily has developed a rare speech disorder known as foreign accent syndrome. Emily while speaking to the media said that she now thinks differently than she used to before her brain injury. Emily said that she writes differently now and her whole vocabulary has changed and her English has become worse despite living in the United Kingdom all her life. Emily said that she has been subjected to racism while visiting markets, where a man once shouted saying that because of foreigners like her they now have coronavirus in their country.

Read: Virtual Volunteers Offer Help To Strangers Amid Virus Stress

Read: Brooklyn Neighborhood Comes Together To Bury A Stranger



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.