Good News: Strangers Chat Across Buildings To Become Friends In Social Distancing Style

Amid the lockdown, people have been asked to retreat into their homes to curb the spread of coronavirus. They are practising social distancing and have self-isolated themselves at their places. However, amid the lockdown, the picture of this budding friendship between two strangers has been doing rounds. It has inspired people all over the world and teaches how to make friends while maintaining social distancing.

The picture was shared on the subreddit ‘humans being bros’. It shows the interaction taking place between two strangers who are practicing social distancing amid the lockdown. The post has been captioned, “So I sit at my desk all day and do school work/work-work, and there’s a guy in the apartment building next to mine that does the same. We sometimes make eye contact. Yesterday I had enough; time to make some friends, social distance style”.

To interact, the duo made paper signs and stuck them up on the windows with their questions. The initial post read, “Want to be friends”? To which the person responded with, “Me? Sure! You”? The conversation continued like this with both of them sticking the paper signs on the window, and a new friendship blossomed.

Making friends while social distancing

The post has garnered almost 49.k upvotes and over 600 comments. Netizens were inspired by the unique style of interaction. One Reddit user said, “I love this. There should be more of this”. To which the other responded with, “It’s the highlight of my day! I love waking up and seeing what he’s messaged back”. Another said, “Thank you for sharing your silver lining. I hope you become great friends”.

