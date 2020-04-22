World Book Day: Destination-inspired Stories From Hotels Across The Globe

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, people have been staying indoors and no public gatherings are allowed outside. Some people have also been finding it difficult staying indoors with no more books to read. While bookstores and libraries may be closed on a temporary basis, many can opt for ebooks. World Book Day is around the corner, and hotels globally have started by distributing their collections to readers at their doorstep. With all that said now, here are some destination-inspired stories to read that will help you travel the world without even leaving your bed and couch.

Destination-inspired stories to read:

Books inspired by Europe

The rare green beryl and wide stretched lands of southern Iceland appear like those have been taken straight out of a fairytale. Hotel Ranga offers the guests with various activities including ''The Njáls Saga tapestry''. The activity is to sew Njáls saga in tapestry format using a special stitch called Bayeux. The stitch was used back during the Viking age. The centuries-old villa library holds over 4,000 books, including famous murder mystery series, Death in Florence, that is set in 1960s Italy.

Books inspired by Africa

Places like Virunga Lodge are surrounded by lakes and it is close to the Virunga Volcanoes in Rwanda, which is home to mountain gorillas. The lodge's library is loaded with books related to the conservation of gorillas and Dian Fossey's legacy. There are many books by Dian Fossey including Gorillas in the Mist and Nicholas Gordon's Murders in the Mist. Wilderness Safaris are a true dream that also shows local artifacts and travelogues like The End of the Game.

Books inspired by North America

The Glacier View Lodge located in Jasper National Park, Alberta showcases the Athabasca Glacier. Readers can warm up by a fireplace amidst the freezing temperatures by leafing through books by Robert William Sandford like Our Vanishing Glaciers. Guests visiting the place get to explore adventures like heli-picnics and treks like the mind-blowing Northern Lights and then cuddle up in the library stocks by going through books like Denali's Howl.

