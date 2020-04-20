George RR Martin To Complete 'The Winds Of Winter' This Year?

Fans of The Song of Ice and Fire series have been waiting for its sixth book for a long time now. Now, with the end of the Game of Thrones TV series, fans are even more restless for The Winds of Winter. George RR Martin recently provided his followers with an update on his progress in his latest blog post. In the blog post, he also talked about his theatre and book store, both of which were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

George RR Martin might complete The Winds of Winter this year?

Here's a blog post update concerning This, That, and T’Other Thing: https://t.co/qrMUvrMcQK — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) April 16, 2020

George RR Martin started off his blog post by writing that he was still up in the mountains, practising social distancing while writing the sixth book of The Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter. George RR Martin added that there are good days and bad days. However, he was definitely making progress on the novel.

Fans were reassured after learning that George RR Martin was busy working on The Winds of Winter. Last year, the author had told fans that he had set July 29, 2020, as the deadline to complete The Winds of Winter. However, he did not mention if it was the date of publication or just the date for completing the manuscript.

Further, George RR Martin talked about about the COVID-19 pandemic. He wrote that most of the world was still closed, including his theatre and bookshop. The author also revealed that he initially wanted to open the stores on April 15, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stores will now remain closed until June 1. Moreover, he might push back the date of reopening further if conditions do not improve.

