World Elephant Day 2020: History, Significance, Meaning And Celebration Of This Day

World Elephant Day is observed on August 12 to make people understand the importance of protecting the giant animal. It is also observed to bring the world together to help elephants in terms of rehabilitation and in other ways. World Elephant Day 2020 is conducted to raise awareness about the urgency to protect such intelligent and huge animals from extinction. Read about the World Elephant day theme, history and significance below:

World Elephant Day Theme 2020: History, significance & meaning

In 2012, on August 12, the first International Elephant Day was celebrated. Since then, this day is observed every year and is dedicated to the huge intelligent animal. Micheal Clark and Patricia Sima, two filmmakers from Canada and Sivaporn Dardarananda, Secretary-General of the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation in Thailand decided to celebrate World’s Elephant Day in 2011. Apart from a day dedicated to the protection of this animal, it is also celebrated to improve the illegal poaching and trade of ivory and the better treatment of captive elephants.

World Elephant Day is the best day to educate yourself and others, about the magnificent animal that is an elephant. You could raise the necessary issues the animal faces on this day. African Elephants are listed Susceptible while Asian elephants are endangered on the Crimson Listing of threatened species. It is also stated that African and Asian elephants will face extinction in the next 10 years and thus it is necessary to preserve them.

How to Celebrate World Elephants Day 2020?

Educate yourself about the magnificent animal and also educate others about them.

Raise the necessary issues that these animals face. You could conduct these campaigns on social media.

Watch documentaries on elephants which will make you realise the importance of wildlife and these majestic animals. The issues they face can be an eye-opener for you.

Donate to foundations dedicated to protecting elephants from poachers or relocating them at better places where they are safe.

You can host an elephant day themed party for your family and friends.

Art is another excellent medium to express your thoughts and feelings to others. You can organise a painting competition and involve children from your surrounding.

