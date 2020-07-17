World Emoji Day: Allu Arjun, Prabhas' Memes Storm Internet As Fans Celebrate With Emojis

Every year, people across the globe celebrate World Emoji Day (July 17) in a unique way. This year is no exception as social media users have come up with an unusual way to celebrate the event. Netizens across the globe have shared their favourite emojis with pictures of their favourite actors giving expressions. Take a look at some of the tweets which went viral:

Also Read | World Emoji Day Wishes In English For You To Send To Your Loved Ones

Emoji r d better n all situation his shows ur fillings n every condition....#WorldEmojiDay #prabhas 😍🦁💖♥️ pic.twitter.com/T0sc85dYQ0 — prabhas😍😘 (@sangameshwari27) July 17, 2020

Also Read | 'World Art Day' Quotes To Send To All Artists You Know, Wish Them A Happy World Art Day!

History of Emojis:

If the reports are to be believed, the first emoji was created by a Japanese engineer Shigetaka Kurita, who worked at NTT Docomo, a mobile company. As per reports published online, Kurita was the first person, who distributed the 175-pixel emojis In Yahoo Messenger, which is considered among the oldest 'mainstream' emoji ever used in the world. However, in the year 2010, emoji reportedly made it to the mobile operating system and from there it became widely available to users across the world. As per a report published by a news daily, July 17 was chosen as World Emoji Day because the same date is displayed on the Calendar Emoji.

Also Read | World Laughter Day: History, Significance, Ways To Celebrate And More

New emojis to be added this year

As per a report published by a news daily, more than 110 new emojis will be added in the year 2020. The list includes bubble tea, bottle-feeding parents, gender-neutral characters, new animals, and the transgender flag. As of March 2020, there were a reported 3,304 emojis in the Unicode Standard and the most popular ones among them are tears of joy, red heart, heart eyes, fire, and thumbs up. As per reports, more than 90% of all Internet users use emojis at the time of texting and more than 500 billion emojis are sent and exchanged each day. If the reports are to be believed, the Tech giant Apple has also announced 70 new emojis this year for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, and will also include emojis for people with red hair, grey hair, and curly hair.

Also Read | 'World Art Day' Quotes To Send To All Artists You Know, Wish Them A Happy World Art Day!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.