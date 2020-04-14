'World Art Day' Quotes To Send To All Artists You Know, Wish Them A Happy World Art Day!

World Art Day is celebrated every year on April 15 globally. The date of April 15 was chosen in honour of Leonardo Da Vinci’s birthday. It is an international celebration of arts to recognize and support all forms of creative expressions like visual arts, films, music, creative writing etc. It is also celebrated to create awareness on the diversity of artistic expressions and highlight the contribution of artists to sustainable development. World Art Day is also used to highlight the importance of arts education in schools and institutions. Here are some World Art Day quotes to celebrate the day.
The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls.
-Pablo Picasso
The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance.
– Aristotle
If you hear a voice within you say 'you cannot paint,' then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.
– Vincent Van Gogh
Without tradition, art is a flock of sheep without a shepherd. Without innovation, it is a corpse.
– Winston Churchill
The most beautiful experience we can have is the mysterious - the fundamental emotion which stands at the cradle of true art and true science.
– Albert Einstein
If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him.
– John F. Kennedy
No great artist ever sees things as they really are. If he did, he would cease to be an artist.
– Oscar Wilde
Creativity takes courage.
– Henri Matisse
The main thing is to be moved, to love, to hope, to tremble, to live.
– Auguste Rodin
The earth has music for those who listen.
– William Shakespeare
Life doesn't imitate art, it imitates bad television.
– Woody Allen
Art doesn’t have to be pretty. It has to be meaningful.
– Duane Hanson
If I could say it in words there would be no reason to paint.
– Edward Hopper
A work of art which did not begin in emotion is not art.
–Paul Cezanne