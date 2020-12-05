World's Loneliest Elephant Won't Live 'prisoner's Life', Says US Singer Cher

American singer Cher, who campaigned for years for relocation of the 'world's loneliest elephant' Kaavan, said it won’t live a prisoner’s life in his new home in Cambodia. The 36-year-old elephant who spent 35 years in Pakistan's Marghazar Zoo, was moved to a Cambodian wildlife sanctuary on December 3 after a Vienna-based animal welfare group led the charge to save it from deteriorating conditions. The elephant was malnourished and was extremely unhappy due to no social interaction, after he was left following the demise of his female elephant partner Saheli in 2012. Cher had written songs pressing for Kaavan's release.

According to CBS, the American singer hailed Kaavan’s new beginning as she stressed that the tusker’s life at Kulen Prum Tep Wildlife Sanctuary in Oddar Meanchey Province was going to be ‘amazing’. The 36-year-old elephant now has a social company with 600 other elephants and at least 3 female members that greeted him upon arrival. According to a statement by the animal welfare organisation Four Paws, the creature would be allowed to roam free in an area of several hectares, contrary to the cage where he spent 35 years in isolation. Cher's charity, Free the Wild, and activists worldwide had been pressing for the release of the devastated animal from the zoo, until eventually, Four Paws, the animal welfare group led an operation to fly the 5-ton elephant out of Pakistan.

#FreeKaavan 🐘: This is what a happy elephant looks like!

We can’t stop watching this cute video of Kaavan exploring his new spacious home in Cambodia and enjoying the enrichment made especially for him. Now he is no longer bored, and it even seems like he is smiling. pic.twitter.com/b6cvsnqN3n — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) December 2, 2020

“Kaavan was eating, was not stressed and he even slept a little bit whilst leaning on the wall of the crate! He behaves like a ‘Frequent Flyer’”. The flight was uneventful, which is all you can ask for when you transfer an elephant! — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) November 30, 2020

#FreeKaavan 🐘: The lonely days are over!

After eight long years, Kaavan is finally able to interact with other elephants once again. In his new and forever home in Cambodia, he is slowly getting to know the other giants in the neighbouring enclosure. pic.twitter.com/VGLgUPfmSt — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) December 3, 2020

Expressed 'gratitude'

Cher, however, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for letting the tusker out of the systemic negligence. Veterinarian Dr. Amil Khalil and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board also made efforts to prepare the safe departure of the world’s loneliest elephant. The elephant was tested for the novel coronavirus as he flew to his new home with the help of singer Cher, who had been dedicated to the lone elephant’s rescue. The elephant was bound for a seven-hour journey via an airplane during which he was provided with an estimated 440 pounds of snack and fruits. Kaavan was gifted to Islamabad by Sri Lanka in 1985 over diplomatic ties.

#FreeKaavan 🐘: Kaavan arrived! ✈️

Last night the loneliest elephant in the world was loaded on an airplane in Islamabad. Together with the team on-site, Dr Frank Goeritz and Dr Amir Khalil were right by his side throughout the whole trip. pic.twitter.com/b1745OQFsi — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) November 30, 2020

#FreeKaavan 🐘: First steps in his new forever home!🌴

It is already dark and difficult to see, but we still want to make sure you are a part of this milestone – Kaavan stepping foot into the sanctuary in Cambodia for the first time. pic.twitter.com/pDeTvwrz6U — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) November 30, 2020

(Image Credit: Twitter/Four Paws)

