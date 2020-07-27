'You Sure?' Vidyut Jammwal Misdirects Virtual Hugs Meant For Amit Sadh; Kicks Up A Giggle

Vidyut Jammwal, last seen in Aditya Datt's Commando 3, is gearing up for the release of his movie Khuda Haafiz. Recently, the trailer of the forthcoming film was released online, and it received love from all sections of the society, especially Vidyut's peers. Appreciating Vidyut's film's trailer, Amit Sadh wrote: "Bro you're kicking some real asses in this one! As a human being you were always spectacular but the growth that you've shown with every film of yours is truly amazing. Everything that you do truly touches my heart. All the best for #KhudaHaafiz!" (sic)

An ecstatic Vidyut accidentally sent a virtual hug to Union Home Minister Amit Shah instead of Amit Sadh. Vidyut Jammwal wrote: "Thank you @AmitShah.A tight virtual hug to you." (sic) Vidyut Jammwal's tweet sparked a meme-fest on the internet. Here's how the netizens are reacting to Vidyut's tweet.

Thank you @AmitShah ..A tight virtual hug to you😃. https://t.co/Qlbx0y9K1z — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) July 27, 2020

Netizens reaction to Vidyut Jammwal's tweet

Meanwhile Amit Shah to Vidyut Jamwal 😆 pic.twitter.com/Vqp4EOBTzg — Deepak Kalsi (@deepakkalsi31) July 27, 2020

Mera isase koi vasta nahi hai, ye poorntah jhooth hai. pic.twitter.com/YB9KIqMYPD

— Manpu (Sonu Sood fan) (@ipunamchoudhary) July 27, 2020

Minutes later, the tweet, Vidyut Jammwal realised his mistake and wrote: "Thankyou @TheAmitSadh. A tight virtual hug to YOU. I hope it reaches you on the right address." (sic) Meanwhile, Amit Sadh too replied to Vidyut's tweet saying, "I got both Bhai .. you hugs know where to find me!" (sic) Meanwhile, Amit Sadh and Vidyut Jammwal will be seen sharing the screen space in Yaara.

Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh in Yaara

Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara. The movie, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh in the lead, also features Shruti Haasan, Imran Hasnee, Vijay Varma, among others in prominent roles. The Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh starrer will release on Zee5 on July 30, 2020.

