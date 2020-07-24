Digvijaya Singh Slams PM Modi & Amit Shah After MHA Misses Deadline For Framing CAA Rules

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Friday criticized the Central government after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) missed the six-month deadline to frame rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act which has delayed its implementation.

Digvijaya was responding to a tweet by former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha who wrote, "did you know that the CAA rules have not been framed and notified despite a lapse of seven months. The act cannot be implemented in the absence of rules? Do you realise how the whole thing was just meant to fool the people and win elections?"

'No respect for law, rules'

The Congress leader said that the Sinha has worked with "stalwarts" like Chandra Shekhar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had "respect for law and institutions". Digvijaya added that he should not expect anything from "Modi-Shah duo who have no respect" for law, rules, adding "they are hell-bent on destroying the statuary institutions"

Committee to seek MHA's response

The CAA, which was passed in December last year and came into force on January 10, provides citizenship to six non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered in India before 31 December 2014. According to the rules, the Home Ministry has to frame rules and send it to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Subordinate Legislation for scrutiny before brining any Act into force.

According to media reports, the Subordinate Legislation committee of Lok Sabha will seek a response from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the lapse. The committee headed by YSRCP MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju is scheduled to meet officials from MHA on August 4 in this regard. There is no response from the government yet.

