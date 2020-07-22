HM Amit Shah Meets Senior BJP Leader LK Advani Ahead Of Ram Mandir 'Bhoomi Poojan'

Ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with former BJP President LK Advani at the latter's residence on Wednesday. The meeting lasted for nearly half an hour. Sources have reported that Shah visited the veteran politician to invite him for the 'Bhoomi Poojan' of the Ram Mandir on August 5, which the Prime Minister is also set to attend.

Earlier, sources had reported that several prominent personalities have been invited for the foundation laying ceremony on August 5 which will reportedly be telecasted live. The prominent guest list includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, former BJP President Murli Manohar Joshi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP leader Uma Bharti. Sources also reported that the guest list has been kept short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only 12-15 VVIPs have been invited including the aforementioned leaders.

'Not more than 200 people'

According to Trust president Nritya Gopal Das, the "Bhoomi Pujan" will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum Santorum. Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath will also join the "Bhoomi Pujan" ceremony.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Swami Govind Dev Giri highlighted that to ensure social distancing, only 200 people will be present for the ceremony including 150 invitees. He informed that before laying the foundation stone, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ram at the temple and Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi Temple. All chief ministers will be invited to the programme, he told ANI.

Ram Mandir Trust formation & meetings

Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the Lok Sabha on February 5, with his own former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra heading the construction committee. The committee has met several times and has invited the PM to lay the foundation stone when the construction begins. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on March 25 performed special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya to another a pre-fabricated temple in the same premises.

