Young YouTuber's Struggle To Pronounce 'subscribe' Leaves Netizens Divided; Watch Video

On Sunday, August 9, 2020, a social media user shared a 30-second video of a young YouTuber struggling to pronounce the word, 'subscribe'. Sharing the video, the social media user wrote: "I want to SUBSCRIBE his YouTube channel." (sic) The video has gone viral with hundreds of social media users commenting and expressing their views.

Here's the viral video:

I want to SUBSCRIBE his YouTube channel 😂 pic.twitter.com/5NqKOwkWyD — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) August 9, 2020

Sarapakarice or Subscribe?

The 30-second video shows a young YouTuber struggling to pronounce the word, 'subscribe'. He instead pronounces it as sarapakarice. The video starts with the little boy saying, "Hello welcome to my YouTube channel guys. Today I am going to make a new video so please, subsakaraibe, sarakaparice, sarakap…whatever. I want to reach one million likes, so please sarapakarice ok thank you." (sic) The viral video has left the internet divided. Here's how the internet is reacting to the young YouTuber's viral video.

Netizens reaction to viral video:

Guys plz don't be insensitive and dont mock the child.

🙏

Many a people are there in the world with many difficulties...It may be one of such difficulties the child has in speaking/pronunciation — Zero Calorie 🕉️ (@farrageek) August 9, 2020

Ye wala confidence chaheye jindagi mey pic.twitter.com/u3wcG9Rsio — Hindu🚩🚩 (@kt_9393) August 9, 2020

He is just a kid..even most of the well known Youtubers are not able to mouth this world in a flow they end up saying"suscribe"... — Urban Yogini 🧘‍♀️🕉 (@UrbanYoginii) August 9, 2020

Sir, subscribe / suscribe/ suprscibe/ sarscribe what's a voice boy😋😋 — Rout (@Routsantosh756) August 9, 2020

Who is the kid in the viral video?

The kid from the video, Arman, is a resident of Mangalore, Karnataka. He is six years old and his channel goes by the name, The Subscribe Kid. After the popular video, Arman posted another video where he said that his inspiration to make YouTube videos is famous Youtuber Ashish Chanchalani. He also revealed that he is keen on proliferating his YouTube channel, which has about 2000 followers already.

