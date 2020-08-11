Young YouTuber's Struggle To Pronounce 'subscribe' Leaves Netizens Divided; Watch Video

On Sunday, August 9, 2020, a social media user shared a 30-second video of a young YouTuber struggling to pronounce the word, 'subscribe'. Sharing the video, the social media user wrote: "I want to SUBSCRIBE his YouTube channel." (sic) The video has gone viral with hundreds of social media users commenting and expressing their views.
I want to SUBSCRIBE his YouTube channel 😂 pic.twitter.com/5NqKOwkWyD— Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) August 9, 2020
The 30-second video shows a young YouTuber struggling to pronounce the word, 'subscribe'. He instead pronounces it as sarapakarice. The video starts with the little boy saying, "Hello welcome to my YouTube channel guys. Today I am going to make a new video so please, subsakaraibe, sarakaparice, sarakap…whatever. I want to reach one million likes, so please sarapakarice ok thank you." (sic) The viral video has left the internet divided. Here's how the internet is reacting to the young YouTuber's viral video.
Guys plz don't be insensitive and dont mock the child.— Zero Calorie 🕉️ (@farrageek) August 9, 2020
🙏
Many a people are there in the world with many difficulties...It may be one of such difficulties the child has in speaking/pronunciation
Ye wala confidence chaheye jindagi mey pic.twitter.com/u3wcG9Rsio— Hindu🚩🚩 (@kt_9393) August 9, 2020
@arunbothra pic.twitter.com/ioIHs8jmO0— Adil shaikh (@Adilsha17659260) August 9, 2020
August 9, 2020
🤣🤣🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/Yk4L4fpJ5y— #RoflSHIVA 𝟮.𝟬🕉️ (@iShivraj_Jat) August 9, 2020
He is just a kid..even most of the well known Youtubers are not able to mouth this world in a flow they end up saying"suscribe"...— Urban Yogini 🧘♀️🕉 (@UrbanYoginii) August 9, 2020
Sir, subscribe / suscribe/ suprscibe/ sarscribe what's a voice boy😋😋— Rout (@Routsantosh756) August 9, 2020
The kid from the video, Arman, is a resident of Mangalore, Karnataka. He is six years old and his channel goes by the name, The Subscribe Kid. After the popular video, Arman posted another video where he said that his inspiration to make YouTube videos is famous Youtuber Ashish Chanchalani. He also revealed that he is keen on proliferating his YouTube channel, which has about 2000 followers already.
