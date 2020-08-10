Tekashi 6ix9ine's Security Reportedly Gets Attacked By Treyway In NY; Watch Viral Video

A member of American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s bodyguards allegedly got caught into a tussle with members of Treywat in New York over the weekend. A video of the incident has been making rounds on the internet and netizens have flooded social media with their messages and comments.

In the viral video, one can see a man attacking another man who is allegedly one of the bodyguards of Tekashi 6ix9ine. One can also see two other people jumping in as a woman screamed, "don't shoot." However, it's unclear whether a gun was drawn, but whoever shot the video thought it was members of the security team of the rapper who was being targeted.

This latest incident comes on the heels of another incident in Harlem where 69 were reportedly thrown out of a restaurant along with his bodyguards. Watch the video below.

At the beginning of the month, the rapper's house arrest reportedly ended, meaning he is now free to come and go as he pleases. And then, he and his entourage went to Harlem to dine at Ricardo's. But not all people seemed pleased to be in his company, as somebody shouted, "Wrong restaurant, Blood" as they left. Watch the video below.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has always been a controversial figure due to his instigator attitude. The Punani rapper was reportedly known long before going to jail for trolling on social media and pissing off lots of people online and in person. His decision to reportedly cooperate with authorities and testify against his members of the Nine Trey Gangster Blood to obtain a reduced sentence has earned him no fans, with those in the hip-hop community disowning him and calling him a 'snitch'.

About his latest track

Controversial track 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj, Trollz, hit the internet a month ago. Despite all the backlash received, the song proved to be the biggest hit of the 6ix9ine. The singer topped the Billboard 100 list for the first time with his album Trollz, though this is the second-highest hit by Nicki Minaj. According to Nielsen Music, the track opens on the chart at No. 1 with 36 million downloads and more than 115,000 pure purchases, a big number for 2020, even though many of those sales are not just the album itself. Watch the video below.

