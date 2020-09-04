YouTuber Colourises Museum Of Modern Art's 1902 Film; Leaves Netizens Astonished

Museum of Modern Art, New York, a few weeks ago, released a short video of Wuppertal's suspended railway online. The 120 seconds video, titled The Flying Train, takes the audience on a haunting ride in the suspended railway car. The video, captured during 1902, was recorded on Biograph’s proprietary 68mm stock, which made the visuals of the video quite appealing.

The video of the suspended railway has gone viral, with more than 6 lakh views. The Museum of Modern Art's video caught the attention of a Youtuber who upscaled the video's quality. The video is colourised by popular Youtuber Denis Shiryaev, who has upscaled many old and vintage videos for his channel. He colourised the 1902 video and changed the resolution to 4K.

Check out The Flying Train video:

Also Read | Viral Videos Of The Week That Created A Frenzy: Wild Boars Day Out To Cereal Box Hack

The Flying Train's upscaled version goes viral on the internet

The colourised version of the 1902 film has gone viral on the internet with netizens raving about the video. "The @Moma released this haunting 1902 film of the Wuppertal Suspended Railway in Germany - but now it’s been colourised and upscaled to 4K and it is incredibly beautiful," (sic) said Tom Dunn, a social media user tagging the Museum of Modern Art's social media handle. Here's how the internet is reacting to the viral video.

Fan reactions to the viral video:

How I wish my mum was here to show this to, but sadly she died almost six months ago now. She was born in Wuppertal and I used to love my rides on the amazing Schwebebahn on my childhood holidays there 😀 So lovely to see this. Thanks for posting ❤️ — Petra (@petranorthern) September 3, 2020

Oh that’s lovely - I reckon they should do special days where it goes at roller coaster speed. Have you seen the Pina Bausch film, it makes an appearance.



Why do they say colourised and not coloured? — Jon Bradfield (@JonBradfield) September 3, 2020

Also Read | Aamir Khan Clarifies On 'money In Wheat Bags' With Robin Hood Reference After Viral Videos

Fascinating. Lack of cars.. Must visit — Chris Milner (@chris_railway) September 3, 2020

The section over the river through the arch of the viaduct is particularly breathtaking. Think that that a steampunk look would be entirely appropriate for a trip on the Wuppertal — Romsey and Halterworth (@RomseyLegoRail) September 3, 2020

@StuartHumphryes Beautiful. This guy restores old coloured pictures and home movies. Some dating over 100 years ago. Not colourised photos but early attempts to capture colour images. When I am sick of social media and the nastiness it contains I go there to see his images. — Colin (@cagneyspal) September 4, 2020

Also Read | Ashish Chanchlani's Viral Videos Helped Him Amass An Impressive Net Worth; Read How Much

We often travel thro’ Wuppertal going to my wife’s family home... the suspended railway is fascinating & always something to look out for,one day we’ll get off and actually take a ride — Bob Hawkins (@salvatorRosa) September 3, 2020

Excellent content award pic.twitter.com/ShK5AVswCN — Raechel Wong - Actor & VO (@RaechelWong) September 4, 2020

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Lookalike Sachin Tiwari Grabs Eyeballs, Watch His Viral Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.