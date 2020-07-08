Sushant Singh Rajput’s Lookalike Sachin Tiwari Grabs Eyeballs, Watch His Viral Videos

While fans are still not over the grave loss with the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, now the actor's doppelganger has caught the eye of many netizens wherein they were reminded of the late actor by him. The pictures and videos of the Dil Bechara actor's doppelganger have been spreading like wildfire all over social media. Sushant's lookalike has been identified as being an acting and fitness enthusiast, Sachin Tiwari who hails from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Fans see a resemblance between Sushant Singh Rajput and Sachin Tiwari

Sachin is also a huge fan of the late actor and used to often share videos and pictures imitating him. Fans were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance between Sushant and Sachin, especially with the hairdo and sharp jawline which the latter possess like the late actor. Sachin also shared a video wherein he can be seen pulling off the hook-step of the late actor's track, Shudh Desi Romance. Netizens also reacted to the post saying that he reminds them of the late actor. Take a look at the video along with the reactions of some fans.

Like several other fans, Sachin had also shared a post on his social media after the Chhicchore actor's unfortunate demise. He had shared a picture of his hands outstretched and had captioned the picture saying, 'Miss you Sushant Sir.' Take a look at the post.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

The Kedarnath actor, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Sushant's house help reportedly informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. The late actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family members conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

The actor's last film Dil Bechara had its trailer unveiled on Monday. Dil Bechara is gearing up for a release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020, and also stars Sanjana Sanghi in a pivotal role. The movie is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, which was based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

