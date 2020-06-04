Ashish Chanchlani's Viral Videos Helped Him Amass An Impressive Net Worth; Read How Much

Ashish Chanchlani is undeniably one of the most loved and popular YouTubers in India. Ashish Chanchlani became a renowned YouTuber back in 2014, though he began his channel all the way back in 2009. Ashish Chanchlani's popular channel, titled Ashish Chanchlani vines, already has over 18.5 million subscribers. Moreover, his videos often gain several million views. Thanks to his massive YouTube channel, Ashish Chanchlani has an impressive total net worth.

Ashish Chanchlani's career and his total net worth

A YouTuber's income can often vary depending on the number of views they gain per month. As YouTube income is often derived from ads on videos, the higher a video's view count the more profitable it is to the YouTuber. Which is why Ashish Chanchlani does not have a fixed monthly or yearly income. According to recent reports, Ashish Chanchlani earns approximately $21,000 to $33,000 per month.

As his monthly salary varies from month to month due to varying view counts, his annual income is also not steady. On a yearly basis, Ashish Chanchlani can earn anywhere between $100,000 to $400,000. Other than ads, Ashish Chanchlani can also earn money by accepting sponsorships. Sponsered videos are commonplace on YouTube and can earn the YouTuber anywhere between $500 to $10,000.

Ashish Chanchlani is also diversifying his career by featuring in multiple TV shows and web series. These TV series appearances also earn him a sizable income. Moreover, Ashish Chanchlani is even collaborating with the Bollywood film Industry to promote upcoming movies.

Moreover, Ashish Chanchlani also sells his own merchandise on his YouTube channel. Merchandising is one of the most lucrative ways to earn an income as a Youtuber. Ashish Chanchlani’s net worth is approximately around $2 million. He also won a Dadashaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Digital Influencer back in 2018.

'Female' Ashish Chanchlani meme goes viral on social media

A few days ago, on June 02, 2020, Ashish Chanchlani took to social media to share a photo of his 'female' version. The edit was created by Diti Naskar and in the caption for the post, Ashish Chanchlani joking mentioned that he was "only accepting proposals from Bollywood stars". This image quickly went viral on social media, and several Indian influencers and celebs took to the comments section to marvel at Ashish Chanchlani's drastic 'transformation'.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The platform does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

[Promo from Ashish Chanchlani Instagram]

