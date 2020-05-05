YouTuber Comes Up With 'Tiny Face Makeup Challenge' Amid COVID-19 Quarantine

As the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus has impacted the day-to-day life for millions across the world, wearing a face mask and practising social distancing has now become an obligation. While beauty bloggers have found out quirky ways to make facemasks fashionable, a YouTuber and a make-up artist Jamie French has come up with a ‘Tiny Face Makeup Challenge’ where she paints lips on the nose and covers the mouth with a cloth. This created an illusion and made French look like she had a tiny face.

Ok friends I officially nominate @RawBeautyKristi to do the Tiny Face Makeup challenge! Tweet this to someone who you think should try it 🤓 https://t.co/lUMAShegx4 pic.twitter.com/xWwSKcRHoV — Jaime French (@jaimepantss) April 30, 2020

The YouTuber posted nearly an eight-minute tutorial video and explained the entire process of painting lips on her nose to achieve the look. French’s video garnered lakhs of views with several voluntarily taking up the challenge and posted separate images and videos. Internet users highly lauded French’s idea of an online challenge during the quarantine on Youtube and called the “best thing ever”. While posting the video, she nominated another artist ‘RawBeautyKristi’ and said, “I’ve seen this illusion over the years but I was sparked to try it when I recently saw a girl on TikTok do it and I stupidly scrolled by it without saving it. If anyone knows the video I’m talking about please comment it below”.

I saw Jamie French draw a tiny face on her nose, so I drew a tiny face on my nose. #BeautyOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/DdZ7i1zrYz — Magalise (@magaliseart) May 3, 2020

Read - With 40+ Films & Her Own Makeup Brand, Here's Katrina Kaif's Net Worth; Read Details

Read - Selena Gomez Shares No-makeup Selfie With Beautiful Note; Says 'I'm Choosing Happiness'

Read - Bhumi Pednekar's No-makeup Routine During Quarantine Is Worth Your Attention, See Pics

Beauty tutorial with face mask on

In another quirky approach by fashion bloggers, one social media user made several rounds on the internet for posting a ‘beauty tutorial’ with a face mask on. What people are calling “waste of mask”, is that the Twitter user with name ‘Apachaya’ created an entire make-up tutorial on face maks which includes applying foundation on the white surgical mask and turning it into the same colour tone as her skin. It remained unclear if that was meant as a joke or did she choose to post the video because masks can sometimes disturb the make-up underneath. However, the video had taken the internet by storm and was shared on various social media websites.

was habe ich mir gerade angeschaut hahahahhaa pic.twitter.com/cb3sFum6d9 — 𝐀 (@kafafendi) March 17, 2020

Read - Salma Hayek's No-makeup Look Goes Viral, Fan Says She Looks "immortal" Like Keanu Reeves

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.