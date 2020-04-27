Salma Hayek's No-makeup Look Goes Viral, Fan Says She Looks "immortal" Like Keanu Reeves

Many Hollywood actors seemed to have stopped time when it came to their beauty and ageing. Recently, it seems Salma Hayek is also one of those celebrities who have aged like fine wine. The 53-year-old actor posted a no-makeup selfie on Sunday which garnered a lot of attention on social media. Fans went crazy over her picture and one even compared her with Keanu Reeves in terms of ageing.

Salma Hayek does not seem to have aged at all

Recently on Salma Hayek's Instagram, the actor herself posted a selfie of her in her no-makeup look. Not only that, but she also kept their attire simple choosing a light purple T-shirt and open hair. However, what caught everyone's attention is that the actor did not seem to have aged at all in the photo.

Adding a caption to her post, Salma Hayek wrote, "#sundayvibes #grateful que tengan un lindo Domingo" which loosely translates to "have a nice Sunday". Comments poured in as soon as Hayek posted the picture. One even compared her to Keanu Reeves and said she and the Matrix actor look "immortal". Take a look:

This is how Salma Hayek used to look when she was young

