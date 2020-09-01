YouTuber Designs 'World's Smallest IMac' With Raspberry Pi That Runs On Twister OS

An engineer recently built what he calls the “world’s smallest iMac” by designing the machine’s replica using the 3D printing technology. In a YouTube video on his channel named The Casual Engineer, Michael Pick wrote, “In this build, I design and 3D print a miniature iMac,” indicative, that it wasn’t his first miniature project. Michael designed the tiniest fully-functional iMac model by shrinking a Raspberry Pi 4, then squeezed it inside the custom-printed case. In the video he demonstrated assembling, explaining the process he used in order to design the iMac smaller than Redbull’s can.

“I begin by gently modifying or cutting a Raspberry Pi 4 with my Dremel to fit inside my ultra-slim iMac case. Because after all, who needs extra ports on a Mac, right?” Michael wrote in the caption of the footage.

He further explained that he painted, primed, and assembled the mini iMac and finally benchmarked it by playing Minecraft. He listed the time it took him in each step of the procedure, and the music he introduced in each of those segments. In the video, Michale revealed that the mini iMac was running on a Linux distribution for the Pi, Twister OS so that the computer functioned close to Windows or macOS interface. It surpassed the Raspian Pixel Desktop with the new Raspbian 95/XP and resembled the regular operating systems. The miniature iMac flaunts Apple aesthetics as Michael recreated the sleek design and imitated the external ports and wires on the iMac.

Dedicated 5 V power connection

While the machine was designed on Raspberry Pi, the build like the bigger iMac consisted of the mounting stand-offs on the rear, integrated speakers, a dedicated 5 V power connection, and an FFC in place of the traditional HDMI cable. According to the video, the miniature Macintosh also took care of the Pi hacking. Implementing the small details on the smallest iMac, Michael can be seen using tools, and hands to slim the machine and cutting the double-stacked USB ports and bifurcating the RJ-45 connector, and recreating the tiny vent holes. He even managed to design the apple logo on the miniature desktop. With a 7in IPS display, the little iMac could play Minecraft at 1,000 frames per second, according to Michael. The little iMac comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse and powered by a USB-C extension cable. The device also has a single USB 2 port and is painted with metallic paint like the original gigantic iMac to make it look real.

