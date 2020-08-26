Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 And Tab S7 Plus Are The New Tablet Kings? Read Here

Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled two new flagship tablets at their Galaxy Unpacked Event -- the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 plus. These two new heavy hitters are meant to be market leaders and are also Samsung’s reply to Apple's iPad pro models. Both the tablets are fit with tools to increase productivity, unleash creativity, and provide great entertainment.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 And Galaxy Buds Live Announced: India Prices And Where To Buy

Meet an Android tablet that doesn't suck: the @SamsungMobile #GalaxyTabS7Plus is in the house and we've been using it for 72 hours. First impressions: it's as good as it looks! https://t.co/fy2JZzdJ17 — XDA Developers (@xdadevelopers) August 26, 2020

Samsung's statement for their new devices

“At Samsung, we believe in creating products that equip our consumers for an ever-changing world. In this era of the Next Normal, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7plus will help people find new ways to stay productive, connected and entertained through their day. The large immersive display and powerful processor coupled with the in box S Pen and new and improved DeX mode are designed to let consumers switch seamlessly between work and play,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Announced: Details About Specs, Price & Release Date

Extreme productivity

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 plus are energized by the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor with a whopping 8 GB of ram. The CPU, GPU, and NPU delivers magnified performance to provide a smoother and more efficient experience for the user.

Enhanced S Pen

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 plus come with a new and enhanced S pen in the box. The S pen has gone through a decade of technical development to reach the level where it's at today. The new S pen reduces lag notably and boasts writing with real-time precision

Also read: Samsung Note 20 Price, Specifications, Colours And Other Details

An improved #SPen, an immersive display, and best-in-class productivity features are among the many enhancements that make the #GalaxyTabS7 and S7+ Samsung’s most powerful tablets yethttps://t.co/YjUVGgMlfo — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) August 5, 2020

Unrivalled Display

Both the Samsung Galaxy tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus feature 120Hz HDR 10+ panels. The smaller 11 inch S7 tab comes with a LTPS TFT panel with WQXGA 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and the larger variant with the 12.4 INCH AMOLED panel provided with WQXGA+ 2800 x 1752 pixels resolution. Both models are shipped with massive intelligent batteries that adapt power output based on the operation to support such a heavy display. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes with 8000mAh battery whereas the larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 plus comes with a huge 10,090mAh battery and a 45W fast charger to juice these batteries up as soon as possible.

Also read: Cricket Wireless Rolls Out 5G Network For Samsung Galaxy S20+ Devices

Click Pictures on the go

Both models come with a dual rear camera set up, a 13 megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, and a 5 megapixel secondary sensor with a f/2.2 ultra wide-angle lens. It also comes with an 8 megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens to click those beautiful selfies and for video calls. The devices are also shipped with a quad-speaker set up by AKG to provide better immersion.

Fair Pricing

For the amount of features the tablet is providing, Samsung has kept quite a reasonable pricing for both devices. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price for the Wi-Fi variant 128GB starts at INR 55,999 and at 63,999 for the LTE variant. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 plus price starts at 79,999 for the 128GB LTE model, both devices also support expandable storage by SD card.

Interested people can pre-order and avail special benefits starting today. Keyboard cover for the Tab S7 will be at a special price of INR 5999 instead of the initial INR 10000 on for pre-orders, Keyboard cover for the Tab S7 plus will be at a special price of INR 7999.

Image Source: News.samsung.com

Also read: Samsung M51 Twitter Leak, Display, Camera, Battery And More, See Details

Promo Image source: Samsung Electronics Twitter Handle