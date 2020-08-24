Zebra Fights Off A Lioness To Save Its Friend, Video Leaves Netizens Stunned

A video of a brave zebra trying to save its friend from a lioness has hit the internet by a storm. In a video that emerged online, the zebra is seen displaying immense courage and valour as the zebra fights the queen of the jungle. The creature conveys a daunting message to the internet users that it is ‘fearless’. Eventually, the lion is left intimidated as both the zebras flee away.

The 23 seconds short video clip has been shared by Twitter user Raj Shekhar Singh. Tweeples have lauded the zebra’s kindness as they say that this is a friend that everyone should have. The video begins with the two zebras running, when one is caught by a lioness. This is when the courageous friend comes to the rescue as it kicks the lioness and saves its friend. In the background, one can hear the squeals of a zebra when it is being attacked by the lioness.

#SaturdayThoughts



You need at least one person for the bad time of your life that person can stand with you say "don't worry I am😊". pic.twitter.com/jbhjs72DhW — Raj Shekhar Singh (@0RajShekhar) August 22, 2020

Uploaded on August 22, the video has garnered 510 likes and 101 Retweets and comments. Praising the zebra, one person wote, "What a sincere relationship ! Kudos to the animals displaying examplary courage and http://friendship.Today's friends are more opportunistic". One user has deemed the video as 'Exhilarating'.

I think, it's mother.🙏🙏🙏 — vishal Singh (@vishalrbsingh94) August 22, 2020

#SaturdayThoughts

'Scaling' new heights of friendship ! Saluting the 'scaled' Zebra for its brave and courageous act for its friend! @Vandana56148881 https://t.co/11iar2YNIC — Srikanth Krishnan (@Srikant01885286) August 23, 2020

Love this. Standing together https://t.co/xFkaZAaq9u — Jeff mcfadden 3.5% (@Jeffmcfadden15) August 22, 2020

Hard time frnd is the real frnd. Not the party frnds — aravindh Nair (@aravindhNair1) August 23, 2020

Few days back, another such video, showing a fierce battle between honey badgers and a pride of lions went viral. The 25 seconds video starts when a pride of lions is seen following a pair of honey badgers. Immediately, the honey badgers are seen turning back and retaliating. By the end, the honey badgers manage to push away all the lions. Despite being outnumbered by the lions, honey badgers seem to emerge victorious in this battle. The video has been captioned as, “Pride of the lions pride taken to dust. The honey badger is known for its strength, ferocity and toughness. It is known to savagely and fearlessly attack almost any other species when escape is impossible, reportedly even repelling much larger predators such as lion and hyena”.

