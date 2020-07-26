Video Of A 'royal’ Fight Between Lion And Lioness Triggers Hilarious Husband-wife Jokes

A video of a heated fight between a lion and a lioness has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Twitter by user ‘Wild India’, the video was shot near Gir National Park, Gujarat. The caption of the post informs that the spectacular clip was captured by a BJP politician and photographer bin Ashara.

In the short clip, one can see the ‘royal affair’ between the lion and the lioness. Both the majestic animals can be seen roaring and pawing each other. While the lioness seems to be angry at the lion, the former is seen trying to cross a dirt track. The lioness aggressively roaring is the highlight of the clip.

The Royal affair captured in Gir forest by @zubinashara. Headphone recommended. pic.twitter.com/TgCfRP07rT — Wild India (@WildIndia1) July 26, 2020

Netizens crack husband-wife jokes

Since shared, the clip has been viewed nearly 95,000 times. With almost 5,000 likes and 1,100 retweets, netizens couldn’t stop themselves from cracking jokes. The fight between the two surely looks like a mundane fight between husband and wife. While one internet user hilarious wrote, “It was your turn to do the cooking. I signed up for the washing,” another added, “Husband reaching home without 'Dhaniya Patti' in the vegetable bag”. One Twitter user also said, “Wow! Their roar is just as royal as them.. awesome clip”.

There is no difference between human and animals when Gender matters and its behaving — @sonyjamesv (@sonyjamesv) July 26, 2020

When ever there is fight among mammals female dominates the fight chahe wo tiger hi q na ho 😝😝😝😝😝 — ujjwal kumar (@pranave_1179) July 26, 2020

He is like, don't embarrass me in front of all these people. — Shandilya Mayank Mishra (@UdhteParinde) July 26, 2020

Every husband's life when going for a fight without logic! — Ramakrishnan Rajalakshmi (@Ramkrish2020) July 26, 2020

Wife roaring because husband didn't bring any vegetables,food etc...and husband saying to his wife hay lockdown 😂 — Nani irrinki (@irrinkinani222) July 26, 2020

Be it royal or ordinary, husband-wife fight is same — Satmanyu_ (@satmanyu) July 26, 2020

Majestic visual treat 👌👌 — Karthick (@karthicktvr) July 26, 2020

Incredible 💓💓 — SAYAK TARAFDER (@This_is_Sayak) July 26, 2020

