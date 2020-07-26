Last Updated:

Video Of A 'royal’ Fight Between Lion And Lioness Triggers Hilarious Husband-wife Jokes

A video of a heated fight between a lion and a lioness shot near Gir National Park has taken the internet by storm and triggered hilarious husband-wife jokes.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
video

A video of a heated fight between a lion and a lioness has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Twitter by user ‘Wild India’, the video was shot near Gir National Park, Gujarat. The caption of the post informs that the spectacular clip was captured by a BJP politician and photographer bin Ashara. 

In the short clip, one can see the ‘royal affair’ between the lion and the lioness. Both the majestic animals can be seen roaring and pawing each other. While the lioness seems to be angry at the lion, the former is seen trying to cross a dirt track. The lioness aggressively roaring is the highlight of the clip. 

Netizens crack husband-wife jokes 

Since shared, the clip has been viewed nearly 95,000 times. With almost 5,000 likes and 1,100 retweets, netizens couldn’t stop themselves from cracking jokes. The fight between the two surely looks like a mundane fight between husband and wife. While one internet user hilarious wrote, “It was your turn to do the cooking. I signed up for the washing,” another added, “Husband reaching home without 'Dhaniya Patti' in the vegetable bag”. One Twitter user also said, “Wow! Their roar is just as royal as them.. awesome clip”. 

