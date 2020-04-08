COVID-19: Zomato Marks Delivery Persons With Superhero Capes To Mark Their Contribution

As the world lauds healthcare workers and police forces for serving them unconditionally during the coronavirus pandemic, food delivery giants Zomato took the opportunity to highlight the contribution made by the food delivery personnel. Zomato celebrated the unsung heroes that brave all odds to deliver food in time by marking them with a superhero cape on its app.

In the latest update of the app, what used to previously be a tiny person on a bike, denoting a delivery person's location on the map for users to track their orders, is now a person with a red cape with the letter 'Z' printed on it in white. The person is also depicted as flying to the delivery address, implying that the delivery person was, in fact, a superhero.

Marico to tie up with Zomato

Amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, FMCG giant Marico Limited has announced a tie-up with food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato to launch an initiative to enable the delivery of essential food items to consumers. The company has introduced 'Saffola Store' on the food delivery platforms, via which consumers can order food items under the Marico Brand — Saffola Oils, Saffola Plain Oats, Saffola Masala Oats and Coco Soul Virgin coconut oil.

In a press release, Marico said the service is already available on Zomato in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR and will soon be extended to other metros like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad starting next week. Meanwhile, Marico's Swiggy stores have started delivery in Gurugram and the service will be extended to the rest of Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai this weekend.

Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer- India Sales and Bangladesh Business, Marico Limited, said the company intends to extend its support to the country while it faces the Coronavirus crisis. “As one of India’s leading consumer companies, we are working towards ensuring the availability and easy access of essential food items to consumers. In an effort towards this, we have partnered with Swiggy and Zomato to provide Saffola and Coco Soul products to individuals’ doorstep in a safe manner,” he said.

