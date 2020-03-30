The Debate
Zomato Asks If People Are 'doing Fine Without Pani Puri', Netizens Can't Stop Craving

What’s Viral

users responded to Zomato saying that they so badly wanted to hog on their favourite street-side snack that they were beginning to show withdrawal symptoms.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zomato

A tweet by Zomato enquiring if people were doing alright without the pani puri, has hit the internet with nostalgia. The restaurant aggregator asked the lovers of the pani puri how they were holding up, and encouraged them to remain strong to get through the tough times. In no time, a slew of commenters responded to the Tweet saying that they so badly wanted to hog on their favourite street-side snack. Several internet users swarmed the post sharing side-splitting memes and jokes in remembrance of the “good old days”.

Suppressing those cravings

The Tweet gained over 1.8k likes and was shared over 150 times as users commented that they were struggling to contain the appetite for their favourite Pani puri. Some even wrote saying that the distraction of having the famous Bombay chaat once again has drifted them away from the coronavirus pandemic. A countrywide lockdown has shuttered all food serving outlets, including the street-side establishments as people have been asked to isolate indoor to stem the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) disease. Due to restaurant closure, the food delivery service for Zomato has shrunk to minimal. People mostly have to rely on home food, as all non-essential movements have been restricted. 

