Zomato Asks If People Are 'doing Fine Without Pani Puri', Netizens Can't Stop Craving

A tweet by Zomato enquiring if people were doing alright without the pani puri, has hit the internet with nostalgia. The restaurant aggregator asked the lovers of the pani puri how they were holding up, and encouraged them to remain strong to get through the tough times. In no time, a slew of commenters responded to the Tweet saying that they so badly wanted to hog on their favourite street-side snack. Several internet users swarmed the post sharing side-splitting memes and jokes in remembrance of the “good old days”.

we hope everyone is doing okay without pani puri, please stay strong we can get through this 💪 — zomato (@ZomatoIN) March 29, 2020

Suppressing those cravings

The Tweet gained over 1.8k likes and was shared over 150 times as users commented that they were struggling to contain the appetite for their favourite Pani puri. Some even wrote saying that the distraction of having the famous Bombay chaat once again has drifted them away from the coronavirus pandemic. A countrywide lockdown has shuttered all food serving outlets, including the street-side establishments as people have been asked to isolate indoor to stem the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) disease. Due to restaurant closure, the food delivery service for Zomato has shrunk to minimal. People mostly have to rely on home food, as all non-essential movements have been restricted.

girls these days mujhe pani puri khaani hai pic.twitter.com/tLeXANe3Yy — Vikas Nainani (@nainani_vikas) March 29, 2020

I've ran out of maggi 😡 — SEA MAN (@SeaaaaMannnn) March 29, 2020

NO I AM NOT OKAY but thank you for asking — Kit ♡ (@lilpastahoe) March 29, 2020

@ZomatoIN Kyoun jale pe namak chidak rahe ho? — Jayteerth Katti (@bavra_mann) March 29, 2020

Sir samosa available karado.. — anu006 (@khannaanushka86) March 29, 2020

So you're telling me I'm not the only one who doesn't miss Pani Puri. BRB. Gotta tell my mom. — Aishwarya (@UcchaVichar) March 29, 2020

I am telling buy shares of Pani puri, this will give solid handsome return on the day after lockdown. — bhupesh sharma (@bhupeshs1) March 29, 2020

Dosa also ! 😭😭😭😭 — akku gundi 💣🔫 (@akkugundi) March 29, 2020

Zomato is adding salt to our injury. 😁

The credit for Indian immunity goes to Pani Puri in any case.



Three cheers for Pani Puri guys. 😛

👏👏👏 — Amit Nagpal, PhD (@DrAmitInspires) March 30, 2020

I'd really like to meet the guy behind this handle. 🤣 — shinchan (@arorahimanshu) March 29, 2020

Forget paani PURI, koi AADHI bhi dedo filal — Sahil Mehta (@kaafilamepuns) March 29, 2020

😭😭😭 — aditi poddar (@AoiSora678) March 29, 2020

Pity @saxenasanjna at this hour of crisis 🙈🤣 — Tejas (@tejarane) March 29, 2020

