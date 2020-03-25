The Debate
Zomato Recommends 'ghar Ka Khaana' Amid Lockdown, Netizens Say 'available 24X7'

What’s Viral

Zomato found a way to encourage its users to eat healthy and mostly avoid outside food. The internet users heeded the advice and poured in several comments.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zomato

Food delivery service Zomato recently took to its official Twitter handle to share a top recommendation for the week saying one should have “Ghar ka khana” amid the lockdown. The tweet was instantly rated 5 stars as Zomato listed the restaurant 0 km away with 24/7 service indicating users towards their kitchen. 

The novel coronavirus pandemic has led the entire country to self-isolate as Prime minister Narendra Modi restricted all non-essential movement across the nation. This, however, exempted grocery stores and food delivery services. The lockdown has been announced for at least 21 days, where people have been urged to maintain social distance and avoid any and all humanly contact to avoid contracting the strain of the coronavirus.

Read: Latest Samples Of 2 Coronavirus Patients Hospitalised In Noida Negative, One More Test To Go

Read: As 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown Begins, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Points Out 'critical Gaps'

Zomato encourages to eat healthy

In this grave crisis, Zomato found a way to encourage its users to eat healthily and mostly avoid outside food. The internet users heeded the advice and poured in several comments expressing what they felt about Zomato’s recommendation. The post gained over 1.8k likes. It is being rigorously shared forward to enlighten those opting to get food delivered during the outbreak. Users commented saying that it certainly would make all moms happy. Some even joked that Zomato’s "Ghar ka khana" suggested Chinese and Italian cuisine. 

Read: Australian PM Orders Suspension Of All Elective Surgeries Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: New York Becomes New Epicenter Of Coronavirus In The US, Government Takes Drastic Measures

 

 

