Zomato Recommends 'ghar Ka Khaana' Amid Lockdown, Netizens Say 'available 24X7'

Food delivery service Zomato recently took to its official Twitter handle to share a top recommendation for the week saying one should have “Ghar ka khana” amid the lockdown. The tweet was instantly rated 5 stars as Zomato listed the restaurant 0 km away with 24/7 service indicating users towards their kitchen.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has led the entire country to self-isolate as Prime minister Narendra Modi restricted all non-essential movement across the nation. This, however, exempted grocery stores and food delivery services. The lockdown has been announced for at least 21 days, where people have been urged to maintain social distance and avoid any and all humanly contact to avoid contracting the strain of the coronavirus.

this week's top recommendation 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/PXTg5e0rbV — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) March 24, 2020

Zomato encourages to eat healthy

In this grave crisis, Zomato found a way to encourage its users to eat healthily and mostly avoid outside food. The internet users heeded the advice and poured in several comments expressing what they felt about Zomato’s recommendation. The post gained over 1.8k likes. It is being rigorously shared forward to enlighten those opting to get food delivered during the outbreak. Users commented saying that it certainly would make all moms happy. Some even joked that Zomato’s "Ghar ka khana" suggested Chinese and Italian cuisine.

Yesterday I ordered 2 pizzas from zomato.1 for me and 1 for the delivery boy, the look on his face was priceless when I gave it to him and said "ek tumhare liye" He gave it back to me saying “yeh kachra aap hi khao, main to ghar ka khana khaunga,the look on my face was priceless. — Vikas Nainani (@nainani_vikas) March 24, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Anirban Saha (@IamAsaha100) March 24, 2020

Moms right now pic.twitter.com/GaqHzCViSH — SEA MAN (@SeaaaaMannnn) March 24, 2020

My Mom to me-:



"Paneer, bhindi laughing in background* pic.twitter.com/GKJFN2mrWv — Slog Sweep (@Midwicket_Drive) March 24, 2020

Sabko nhi milta ghar ka khana Laxman. — Sarthak Jain (@sarcastic_sark) March 24, 2020

Mummy da Dhabba available for 24×7 this Quarantine😍 @ZomatoIN

Maa ke haathon ka Makke ki Roti aur Sarso ka Saag! Yeh Hai aaj aja ka dinner scene. pic.twitter.com/b2tc2uuwk4 — Dhruvi Singh (@DhruviSingh14) March 24, 2020

Mere gharke kitchen ko kaun itna review kar raha hai bhai? — taali aur thaali (@icantevenwrite) March 24, 2020

Not wait..no complaints n moreover fit for everyone..😊...👍👍👍 — Prakash (@satya_twt) March 24, 2020

Police is not allowing to deliver orders — Chandrakant (@Chandra34737853) March 24, 2020

Gst 18% not allowed 😜 — a nominated person (@9864ae2319514ab) March 24, 2020

I this time No need Chinese,Italian,mexican types food etc, , — Kalyan✌️ (@ChowdaryKalyan7) March 24, 2020

Maa ke haath ka Khana ♥️😭 — _mrvoldmortxxo (@_mrvoldemorttxo) March 24, 2020

Chinese hata nii to mai Zomato uninstall kr dega — AVINASH DWIVEDI (@Avinash24747035) March 24, 2020

