Zomato Gives Hilarious Reply To User Demanding Special 'MAHI' Coupon For Entire Country

In a bid to pay memorable tribute to India’s legendary cricketer Mahindra Singh Dhoni on his retirement from the sport, Zomato on August 16 rolled out an exciting offer in Ranchi. Taking to its official handle on Instagram as well as Twitter, the food enterprise wrote, “A gift for the city that gifted India a legend,” posting a coupon with code MAHI to avail the discount offer on food for residents of Ranchi. Zomato also posted a creative depicting MS Dhoni’s jersey number seven with a one-liner, “we've got comfort food if anyone needs it".

Shortly after Zomato initiated the offer, the internet swarmed the comments section of Zomato’s post, divided over the outlet’s initiative applicable only to Ranchi. Some even launched an onslaught of complaints accusing Zomato of publicity as they shared screengrabs of the app halting the orders at sharp 6:59 pm. The food business enterprise had stated that the offer would be applied to all orders starting at 7 pm in the city. "He might be from Ranchi but the whole INDIA loves the Legend why not make this offer available for Pan India? “a Twitter user retorted in the comments. However, Zomato explained its decision by sharing a hilarious meme from the Bollywood comedy flick Hera Pheri in which "actor Rajpal Yadav says ‘Bhai itne paise nahi hai mere pass”, translating to “I don’t have that huge amount of money”.

A gift for the city that gifted India a legend! pic.twitter.com/O2r9E7Z7TL — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 16, 2020

He might me from Ranchi but the whole INDIA loves the Legend why not make this offer available for Pan India ? — Karan Banga (@karanbanga110) August 16, 2020

Don't worry this offer is not for the people of Ranchi as well. This was just a cheap publicity stunt by them.

All the restaurants were closed at 7PM. pic.twitter.com/OTCt7sRvyL — Satish Kumar (@SatishK61013714) August 16, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 @ZomatoIN celebrated April fools day today — ritika_munjal (@ritikamunjal1) August 16, 2020

oii,,, mai ranchi se hunn😍😍 — krishna kumar (@krishna89295096) August 16, 2020

Dhoni announces retirement

The legendary cricketer Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. Fans worldwide paid heartfelt tribute and colleagues penned emotional letters and extended well wished to the legend. International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a clip of his World Cup-winning unbeaten knock of 91 from the 2011 match, saying, he “finished off in style’. The 39-year-old icon revealed his decision on his Instagram account along with his 16 years of career highlights video that touched hearts on social media.

