Zomato India Shares Meme On Nimbu Seeds With 'Django Unchained' Twist

In yet another quirky post, Zomato India has shown how ‘nimbu seeds’ feel like when placed inside Poha. Taking to Twitter, the food delivery company posted a photograph of nimbu or lemon seeds with Hollywood actor Leonardo Di Caprio’s face morphed into it. Shared with the caption “Nimbu seeds be like”, the photo perfectly sums up the feelings of lemon seeds inside the savoury dish.

Shared a few days ago, the photograph features a bowl of Poha with a multitude of nimbu seeds sprinkled upon it. However, giving it a rather hilarious twist, Zomato India photoshopped the image of Calvin Candie, a fictional character from the Quentin Tarantino movie Django Unchained played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

nimbu seeds be like pic.twitter.com/F3ov7uYEtA — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 28, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, they also posted a rib-tickling meme targetting another teeny ‘unwanted item.’ Sharing another photograph of Leonardo DiCaprio they wrote, “Elaichi in biryani looking at this tweet”.

Elaichi in biryani looking at this tweet pic.twitter.com/8NyYPUnjv3 — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 28, 2020

'Elaichi in Biryani'

Zomato India’s attempt at making its users chuckle did not go in vain as the post left nearly three thousand people laughing. In addition, it also prompted a multitude of people to dish out relatable memes and jokes.

When you look at you mother after you taste the first spoon of her "New" recipe: pic.twitter.com/cylxHG0h5Q — Elroy Silveira (@wanderoy369) August 28, 2020

Sir Delivery krte krte aap to dhanda hi badalne lage hai ....🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zlCMff0SSm — SONUAAAA🤡 (@_memeions_) August 28, 2020

My younger sibling looking at my plate of Poha after he just finished his share. pic.twitter.com/URRe0rVcds — Elroy Silveira (@wanderoy369) August 28, 2020

Zomato after fooling customers by converting Gold membership to Pro. pic.twitter.com/PWErRgiC3e — Punit Jain (@_punitjain) August 29, 2020

Zomato recently shared a Tweet wishing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for their upcoming baby. They opted for a creative way to wish the two on through their social media post. "It's suuch a good news! kuch meetha khana ho to sharma na mat virat your service," they wrote. A number of their fans have picked up Zomato’s tweet on social media. They also received a lot of appreciation for the creative technique used in their Tweet. But some of the fans have also tried their hands at the same. They have been writing similar wishes in the comments section of the post.

