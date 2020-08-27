As Virushka Announce Pregnancy, Zomato Says 'sharma Na Mat, Virat Your Service'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli broke the internet when they announced their pregnancy. The two have been getting a lot of love from their fans. Not only the fans but well-established companies like Zomato have also wished the two for their pregnancy. Read more to know about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Zomato wishes Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on their pregnancy reveal

it's suuch a good news! kuch meetha khana ho to sharma na mat virat your service â¤ï¸ — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 27, 2020

Zomato recently shared a Tweet wishing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for the great news they shared recently. They opted for a creative way to wish the two on through their social media post. A number of their fans have picked up Zomato’s tweet on social media. It has managed to trend on Twitter by getting more than 1.2 K likes in just an hour of releasing the Tweet. They also received a lot of appreciation for the creative technique used in their Tweet. But some of the fans have also tried their hands at the same. They have been writing similar wishes in the comments section of the post. Here are some fan reactions about the same.

Oo, I love this punny Tweet. ðŸ˜‚ https://t.co/2zcLzTeAbP — Neha Radip Nair (@Nehaa_Rajan) August 27, 2020

Tum bhi toh delivery kar rhe ho bhai... Jokes ki ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — V I V E K (@Imvivek04) August 27, 2020

That's a cheeky one to 'drive' the fans crazy. Hope your executives do not get 'caught' trying to 'slip' the mithai into their mouth, elsewise we'll have to 'review' the decision of ordering via Zomato again — Aditya Mantry (@aditya_mantry) August 27, 2020

Not only the fans but also popular celebrities have wished the famous couple for their pregnancy. Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many more stars of the film industry have commented on Anushka’s recent post on Instagram. Apart from the pregnancy news, Anushka Sharma has also been sharing a number of cute videos and photos with husband, Virat Kohli. The couple themselves has a huge fan following who proudly call the two VIRUSHKA. Their posts usually trend on social media sited due to their loyal fan following.

More about Anushka Sharma's Instagram

Anushka Sharma has been an influential celebrity on social media. She has managed to get over 41 million followers on Instagram. Anushka Sharma had also shared her list of favourite artists and songs that are keeping her going through the COVID-19 lockdown. The story received a lot of attention on social media. Her favourite artists include Prabhdeep, Peter Cat recording and co, Prateek Khuad and Ritviz. She also listed out some of her favourite tracks that include classics like Linkin Park, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Eagles, Blues, and Bryan Adams. She also mentioned a couple of songs by the popular rock bands Nirvana, Linkin Park and Metallica. Deepika has been kind enough to share her personal playlist for her fans to listen through this COVID-10 lockdown.

