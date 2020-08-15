MS Dhoni Retires: Politicians React, Thank 'Captain Cool' For Legendary Career

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday. "From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad announced on his Instagram handle.

Reacting to this, several Union Ministers took to Twitter to thank one of India's most legendary sportsman for his performance and leadership of Team India.

Nitin Gadkari said Dhoni took India's name to the pinnacle of world cricket and that every Indian is proud of him. Smriti Irani thanked Mahi for his 'magic'. While MoS Anurag Thakur, former BCCI President, said Dhoni will inspire generations of cricketers and that 'Captain Cool' "will forever be 'Not Out' in the hearts of Indians and cricket lovers around the world.

Well Played! @msdhoni

You took India’s name to the pinnacle of world cricket with your performance and leadership. Every Indian is proud of you.



My best wishes on your next innings. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 15, 2020

Thank you for the magic #Dhoni 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BQ8f3cqF9m — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 15, 2020

. @msdhoni’s ‘Stumping’ has left a legendary ‘Stamp’ on Indian cricket and a legacy that will inspire generations of cricketers.



“Captain Cool” will forever be “Not Out” in the hearts of Indians 🇮🇳 and cricket lovers around the world.



All the best ! pic.twitter.com/x7lkyRaTLB — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 15, 2020

Dhoni retires

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Notably, Mahi's announcement comes on the day India celebrates its 74th Independence Day.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

Dhoni spent the past year training with his unit in the Territorial Army, where he is an honorary lieutenant colonel, trying his hand at organic farming at his home in Ranchi, and occasionally hitting the nets to send the media and fans into a tizzy.

