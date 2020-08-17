Virat Kohli Lauds MS Dhoni's 'selflessness' In Emotional Tribute Video: Watch

Former India captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, Saturday. Since the news of MS Dhoni’s retirement became official, fans and members of the cricket fraternity from all over the world have been paying their tributes to MS Dhoni’s illustrious career. One of the players who has been at the forefront of all the well wishes is Indian captain Virat Kohli.

The batsman had earlier shared pictures of himself with MS Dhoni will paying his respects to MS Dhoni’s career. The RCB captain followed that up with an emotional video on his social media accounts, lauding MS Dhoni’s selflessness and the mutual respect the duo shared.

Virat Kohli shares two iconic moments with MS Dhoni tribute video

Taking to his social media accounts, Virat Kohli shared a collection of two videos which perfectly summed up his relationship with MS Dhoni. The Indian skipper thanked MS Dhoni for all the moments while writing that he couldn’t have explained the mutual trust, respect and understanding the duo share in a better way than by posting these two videos. While sharing the video, Virat Kohli also wrote that mutual respect and understanding isn’t a thing of chance and that it develops naturally when two individuals are aligned. The RCB batsman, who will next be seen in IPL 2020, concluded by posting that both MS Dhoni and himself always had the same vision, which was to make India win.

The first video shared by Virat Kohli is from the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in 2014. It was Virat Kohli who played a starring role in the match, scoring an unbeaten 72 to guide India to victory. The video shows the time when Virat Kohli took a single to level the scores, with MS Dhoni tasked with scoring the winning run, who had just come out to bat. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman instead resorted to defending the ball, as he wanted Virat Kohli to score the winning runs. The video also shows Virat Kohli throwing his arms up in the air when MS Dhoni plays the defensive shot, with MS Dhoni then signalling to Virat to score the winning run. Talking about the incident, Virat Kohli wrote that it is a perfect example of how MS Dhoni is selfless even in the most intense moments.

Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

The second part of the video is from a match in Mohali, in which the duo manage to sneak in a quick double. Explaining further, Virat Kohli mentioned how it perfectly depicts the trust and chemistry between then. The batsman admitted that as soon as he heard MS Dhoni’s call, he was focussed on putting his head down and running as he trusted his judgement that they’ll make it. The video shared by Virat Kohli concluded with a montage of pictures of the duo, as the batsman thanked MS Dhoni for all the memories.

Image Courtesy: instagram/virat.kohli