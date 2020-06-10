Zomato Says Mars Crater Pics Remind Of An Indian Drink, Netizens Ask 'will You Deliver?'

The summer in most parts of the world is at its peak right now, with temperatures soaring way above average day by day. What most people at this time of the year crave for are some chilled drinks. Zomato, an Indian restaurant aggregator and food delivery company shared images on social media that will definitely make netizens drool for some cold beverages. Zomato posted two sharp images of the northern polar crater on Mars that according to the company looks like 'kulhad lassi'.

'Kulhad lassi'

Zomato shared the pictures of the crater from the red planet that were captured by the European Space Agency's (ESA) Mars Express. The pictures of the crater were taken by the ESA a few years back that has resurfaced again on social and thanks to Zomato. In the pictures, one can see the Martian crater filled with ice. Netizens after looking at the post just couldn't control their cravings with some even asking the company if they can actually deliver it.

Some also poked fun at the delivery service provider for their poor service amid the coronavirus lockdown, while others shared their own captions for the crater. One user wrote, "That's Mathura's famous malai lassi." Another user commented, "no, that's matka dahi." While to netizens from the southern part of the country it looks like a 'coconut'.

Will you deliver it, Zomato? — SavvyPriya (@SavvyPriya) June 8, 2020

Hahahah yes ! I saw the saw the same post by @esa and was like this looks familiar 😂

Kullad wali lassi — Hungry (@_DheerajSharma_) June 8, 2020

matke me Makhan 😄 — ManishDharaiya :) (@ManishDharaiya1) June 8, 2020

Nahi matke me doodh — Lakshay kh🅰️ttar 🇮🇳 (@khttr_nak) June 8, 2020

Ek glass parcel pls 🥺 — Shashank Verma (@iVermaShashank) June 8, 2020

Only if you deliver your food on time. Guys Zomato isnt delivering food on time and make you wait for hour.@zomatocare — Mr Boruah (@mayur_sarmah) June 8, 2020

