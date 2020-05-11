Zomato Gold Subscription Extended By Four Months; Offers Valid On Food Delivery: Founder

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has stated that the food search and delivery firm will be extending the 'Zomato Gold' subscriptions by another four months. The extension will be covered in multiple markets in which the firm operates.

Zomato extends Gold subscription

We are extending all Gold memberships across countries by four more months (total of 6 months extension now). This covers India, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Philippines, Indonesia, Turkey and Lebanon. [1/n] — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 11, 2020

In a series of tweets on Monday, Goyal stated that the four-month extension will mean that the total extension now granted is up to six months and it will cover India, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Philippines, Indonesia, Turkey, and Lebanon. He added that although dine-in is not possible, customers can enjoy the Gold benefits on food delivery. He concluded his statement by saying that they will continue to monitor the situation.

We will continue to monitor the situation very closely, and make every effort to ensure customer and staff safety when restaurants open up again and are ready to welcome Gold members. [4/4] — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 11, 2020

Earlier, Zomato's CEO of food delivery, Mohit Gupta, had written to industry body International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) suggesting the idea of online alcohol delivery services. In his letter to the CEO, Gupta said that he believes online medium can promote responsible consumption of alcohol. The letter has been accessed by a leading news agency, proposing that delivery services would be targeted in areas that are comparatively less affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

ISWAI’s executive chairman Amrit Kiran Singh has been quoted backing Zomato's proposal, suggesting that it would play a role in reducing the retail burden, which appears to be tremendous in the first few days of relaxing the liquor sale clampdown, as many people in cities such Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and others did not follow the precautionary guidelines given by the government which is why many cities have shut the liquor shops again.

