Conor McGregor Trains Intensively In Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Video

While the entire world is battling hard to eradicate the deadly coronavirus pandemic, UFC superstars have taken active responsibility in making people aware of the virus. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has already addressed his nation amid the coronavirus outbreak and has donated a reported amount of €1 million to help his country in the fight against COVID-19 (Coronavirus). However, the ‘Notorious’ is equally concerned about his strict regime as he was spotted once again in an intense training session while in self-quarantine.

Also Read | Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor training In Isolation Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak, Watch

UFC: Conor McGregor training amidst coronavirus outbreak

Conor McGregor was spotted training alone in his garage as the entire county of Ireland is currently under lockdown. The UFC superstar was taking care of his sparring skills as he went on to box with his punching machine. Not only did McGregor showcase his jabs, but he also went on to display his reflexes and defence skills in the latest training video.

Also Read | Conor McGregor training: UFC President Dana White Chooses Donald Trump's Friendship Over UFC Fans

UFC: Conor McGregor training video

A few days ago, Conor McGregor posted another video in which he was seen training all alone. Unlike the latest one, Conor McGregor was only practising jabs in the previous video. Have a glimpse at Conor McGregor training hard amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

UFC Coronavirus: Conor McGregor next fight

UFC is yet to announce their upcoming events after the unfortunate global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. After cancelling three upcoming Fight Night events, UFC president Dana White promised to host UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ under any circumstances. However, there is still no official update regarding Conor McGregor’s next UFC fight.

Also Read | Conor McGregor training: Conor McGregor Recorded Sparring With 'The Mountain' From Game Of Thrones: Watch

Also Read | UFC Coronavirus: Conor McGregor Donates €1 Million To Help His Country Battle Coronavirus Pandemic

(Image courtesy: ESPN MMA)