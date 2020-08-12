Zomato Describes Love For Dessert With Hilarious Meme, Foodies Say 'this Is Me'

Zomato has used an image of Antilia, which is Anil Ambani’s residence to convey a message to all the dessert lovers. Uploaded on August 10, the hilarious tweet has created a buzz on social media. The image of the residence has been captioned as, "make room for dessert”. Right below the caption you see the image of the magnificent Antilia.

Zomato shares post for dessert lovers

The tweets describes dessert lovers' craving for sweet dishes. It conveys the message that making room for a dessert is never a difficult task as the room for desserts is as big as Antilia. The funny post was loved by people who found it quite relatable.

The tweet has invited as many as 1.6K likes and 81 Retweets and comments. While few people have modified the tweet, others have simple Retweeted it with their own caption. One Twitter user has shared the image of her dinner which is an Indian dessert.

After watching this Ambani to Zomato : pic.twitter.com/TJcNXy4ehR — Vishal (@Vishal_Rokade45) August 10, 2020

me every midnight despite binging all day pic.twitter.com/dz9Wmdg82T — goDutch | Split & Pay App (@goDutch_in) August 10, 2020

There is actually a whole floor for desserts, not just one room. #ATEth floor if I remember correctly. — Jayant 🎯 (@gripened) August 10, 2020

Always in the mood for dessert!!! https://t.co/S9P2jNVgvl — 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@taneja_prerna) August 10, 2020

This is me. Who starts and ends on dessert https://t.co/hKsZ7MtSgV — Himanshi (@TeekhiRasmalai) August 10, 2020

Zomato has already created a lot of buzz on social media with its decision of giving 10 Days of 'Period Leave' to its employees. Company's CEO Deepinder Goyal said the move is to 'foster a culture of trust, truth and acceptance'. Goyal further said there shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. In a note for the male employees in his blog, Goyal said, “Our female colleagues expressing that they are on their period leave shouldn’t be uncomfortable for us. This is a part of life, and while we don’t fully understand what women go through, we need to trust them when they say they need to rest this out".

(Image Credits: Twitter/ZomatoIn)

