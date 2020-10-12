Rajasthan Mock Hyderabad After Beating Them On World Biryani Day, Zomato Joins In The Fun

Rajasthan ended their four-match losing streak in the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Hyderabad. The chase began on a poor note for the Men in Pink, however, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag batted brilliantly to guide Rajasthan to a 5-wicket win with a wicket to spare. Following the win on Sunday, Rajasthan took a dig at their opponents on Twitter with a hilarious tweet.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia heroics versus Hyderabad

Rahul Tewatia once again put up a great show with the bat on Sunday as he smashed an unbeaten knock of 45 runs in 28 balls versus Hyderabad. The left-handed batsman hit four fours and two sixes in the entertaining knock. The match turned on its head when the Rajasthan outfit needed 36 off the last three overs and Rashid Khan came to bowl the 18th over. The Afghan spinner failed to stop Rahul Tewatia with the Haryana cricketer smashing him for three consecutive boundaries to pull the game back in Rajasthan's favour. In the end, he, along with Riyan Parag guided the team to victory.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan tease Hyderabad with hilarious tweet

Following the win, Rajasthan took to Twitter and mocked Hyderabad by ordering for a large Hyderabadi biryani for the team from food delivery app Zomato. The tweet was made on the occasion of World Biryani Day on Sunday. Zomato also decided to join the party and posted a tweet over the order.

Hey @Zomato, we’d like to place an order for one LAAAAARGE Hyderabadi Biryani.



Location: One & Only Royal Mirage 📍#WorldBiryaniDay — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 11, 2020

Zomato also decided to join the fun and posted their own tweet. Here's what they wrote:

One LAAAAARGE Hyderabadi Biryani on its way. We just hope you finish it before the SUNRISES :) — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 11, 2020

Dream11 IPL points table

Having played seven matches each in the competition so far, Rajasthan and Hyderabad have three wins and six points to their name. The Rajasthan side occupy the sixth spot in the Dream11 IPL points table, whereas Hyderabad, with a better net run rate, occupy the fifth spot despite losing their clash against Rajasthan by 5 wickets. Mumbai jumped to the top spot after their fourth successive win in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as they beat the in-form Delhi side with two balls and 5 wickets to spare.

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule

Here is a look at Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule after the completion of seven matches.

Image: Rajasthan Dream11 IPL team Instagram

