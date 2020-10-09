Good News: Baba Ka Dhaba On Zomato; Nobel Laureate's First Thoughts; Read 5 Unique Stories

The year 2020 has been taxing for millions of people across the globe both mentally and physically, the gloomy circumstances. however, have also paved the way for kind gestures and creative videos, trends that have taken the internet by storm. From netizens hailing the 'power of the internet' as Baba ka Dhaba is now listed on Zomato to Noble Laureate's first thoughts after winning the award, there are several unique stories every day that have successfully taken mind off from all the 'negativity' around us. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken over the world, but the time in lockdown has fetched internet users the time to make videos, images, incidents, go viral in a jiffy. Here are some of them from today:

Baba Ka Dhaba now listed on Zomato

Sometimes all it needs is a video to bring a difference into someone’s life. That was the story of an elderly couple who witnessed customers thronging to their food stall ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Delhi after their story of struggles in a video went viral. Following which people not only started crowding in front of the Baba Ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar, but it now is also listed on Zomato. The food delivery platform informed that their delivery executives will be working with the duo to ensure their food deliveries.

UPDATE: baba ka dhaba is now listed on zomato and our team is working with the elderly couple there to enable food deliveries



thank you to the good people of the internet for bringing our attention to this ❤️ — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 8, 2020

there are many other baba ka dhabas out there who need help- if you know a similar outlet, go to https://t.co/LvDa7NiYL5 to share their details and we promise we'll do what we can 😇 — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 8, 2020

'Adorable' baby laughing video goes viral

A hilarious video of a baby getting a haircut is making the rounds on social media. In the entire video, the baby can be seen laughing uncontrollably. The video was shared by a Twitter handle named CCTV Idiots on October 9. Sharing the video on social media, the Twitter user wrote a simple caption wishing a happy day.

Nobel Laureate's 'first thought' on winning the award

2020 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to the American poet Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”. However, in a brief interview with the Committee official which has now gone viral, the 77-year-old poet revealed her “first thought” on learning she won the award was that she “won’t have any friends”. Adding that most of her friends are writers, Glück said then she thought “no, it won’t happen”.

"It's too new … it's too early here."



Take a listen to this brief conversation with new Literature Laureate Louise Glück, recorded shortly after the announcement of her #NobelPrize: pic.twitter.com/g6qg4lf84r — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2020

Heartwarming elephant-camel friendship

Heart-melting footage of a baby elephant pouring water at a camel with his trunk has won him laurels on the internet. Shared by the Indian Forest officer Susanta Nanda, the nearly 11-second video portrays a caring comrade helping a friend in need, demonstrating the traits of kindness. While infant elephants are often sighted playing notorious tricks, this one diligent elephant has got the internet agreeing that there is a lot that humans “can learn from animals”.

Keeping the camel cool😎 pic.twitter.com/9szV1xcPlN — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 7, 2020

‘How it started vs How it’s going’ Twitter trend

A new trend on Twitter called ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ urges netizens to share images of their beginning, in comparison to what they have achieved or where they are in at the present moment. From career accomplishments to relationship milestones, from football clubs to cricket teams, netizens are sharing all that they have attained in years. Several famous personalities also indulged in this trend, urging netizens not to give up and inspiring them.

How it started How it ended pic.twitter.com/635iOJHLhs — Mumbai Indians TN FC™ (@MIFansClubTN) October 7, 2020

