Good News: From Apple's Gender-neutral Santa Emoji To Otter Finding Love On Dating Site

With the pandemic taking its toll on the lives of people, many have been feeling overwhelmed and anxious due to the serious updates. While the news of the death toll can be increasingly upsetting, some good news at the end of the day can fetch the positivity. So here’s a news wrap of some of the awe-inspiring and encouraging stories to drive away gloom and infuse hope amid the pandemic.

Apple’s gender-neutral Santa emoji

A gender-neutral Santa Claus is coming to town with the iOS 14.2 beta release. As part of its drive for greater digital diversity, Apple Inc has unveiled the new Santa emoji which will roll out with the iOS 14.2 update due in October this year. According to Emojipedia, the new update will include variations of people wearing tuxedo and veil. Earlier, Apple only portrayed a man wearing a tuxedo and a woman wore a veil. However, with the new update, tuxedo and bridal gown options will be available for both men and women.

Lonely Otter finds love on dating site

A lonely otter in a seal sanctuary in England recently found love after his animal care team made a dating profile on ‘Fishing for love’. According to a press release from the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in Cornwall, Harris, who is 10-year-old Asian short-clawed otter, lost his partner Apricot after she died at the age of 16 a few weeks back. The sanctuary created Harris an online dating profile for the fake dating site in hopes of finding another otter in need of love and affection.

Rihanna’s ‘inclusive’ cloth lineup gives hope

Rihanna’s lingerie firm Savage X Fenty has been lauded on the internet for featuring plus-sized models and encouraging body image positivity, shattering the body image stereotypes. The 32-year-old Barbadian singer dropped her first designer Savage X Fenty capsule collection beginning 2020 and is being hailed for launching models of all sizes in her “more inclusive line”. In a dozen posts that are now being circulated on Twitter, users acknowledged Rihanna’s initiative to feature men across all races, colour, shapes, and sizes in the line’s primary men’s collection.

Bear hitches a ride on truck amuses people

A mammoth black bear in Pennsylvania that coped a ride on a garbage truck and cruised the suburbs scouting for a landfill has left the internet stunned. In a post shared by Kidder Township Police, the officers informed that a desperate bear in Carbon County hitched a ride onboard the vehicle in the early morning rounds, occasionally peeping from the lorry. In the photos, the bear can be seen making his way down, and appears to be ‘smiling’.

Lamb Chop, winner of 'cutest rescue dog award'

An adorable 12-pound Maltese, rescued from the puppy mill where it was forced to give birth to multiple litters has been chosen the ‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’. The pet canine from Wisconsin suffered animal abuse and had lost all its teeth and was inflicted with severe anxiety before it was saved by Washington County Humane Society in Slinger, Wisconsin, and was adopted by a woman named Christin Schubert, according to People’s report.

The 41-year-old, who works in IT for Harley-Davidson told People in a televised address that Lamb Chop "struck her heart" the moment she first laid eyes on it, although, she had no plans of getting a dog. In People's third annual award for pets held by the PEDIGREE® Brand.

