Australia: Zookeeper Dances During Giraffe Live-stream, Becomes Internet Sensation

An Australian zookeeper has been winning the internet with his dance move after he was caught dancing during a live-stream. This zookeeper became an overnight celebrity when the live-stream camera in a giraffe enclosure caught him busting out a few moves when he thought no one was watching.

'An absolute mad lad'

Zoos across the globe have begun to live-stream their enclosures so that people can enjoy seeing animals from the confines of their own homes. This allows people to see a lot of different species of animals just hanging out and going about their lives without knowing that people are watching them.

This particular live stream was aimed at the giraffe enclosures at the Melbourne Zoo, but instead of being treated to a glorious view of the zoo's beautiful and tall giraffes, some lucky viewers that tuned in at the right time got to see this zookeeper dancing. Someone who managed to record the zookeeper’s dance uploaded the video on Reddit where it has already been viewed by tens of thousands of people. Take a look at the video below.

One user commented claiming that the zookeeper was ‘waiting for this his entire life’, while another added that the zookeeper had his vote for Prime Minister. Another user said "We should not be keeping these in captivity. They need to be free and roaming our streets, teaching us fabulousness. The world needs fabulousness now more than ever." Another user said that the zookeeper was a blend of Karl Lagerfeld and Steve Irwin and that he was rarely found in nature by bred in captivity.

Cuddling snow leopards

Earlier, a viral video of two snow leopards uploaded by Paradise Wildlife Park is melting hearts on the internet. The two snow leopards can be seen cuddling together and going off to sleep in their enclosure. The two snow leopards shown in the video are named Jessie and Panja.

The video, since being uploaded has accumulated more than 1.7 million views and has been shared 31,000 times. Over 22,000 people have also reacted to the video on the post. Take a look at the adorable video below.

