Zoology Important Questions & Answers For The Class XII Examination Students

Zoology is the scientific study of the behaviour, structure, physiology, classification, and circulation of animals. Zoology is one of the parts under the branches of Biology. So, these questions of Class 12 Zoology is a very important resource for the students to prepare for XII Board Examinations. Here we have provided a list of zoology important questions for 12th standard students in the form of MCQ’s. Have a look at these Zoology Important Questions-

Zoology Important Questions to refer for XII Boards-

1. Insects are characterized by:

(A) 3 pairs of legs

(B) Two pairs of antennae

(C) Wings on body

(D) Large-sized eggs

(E) None of these

Answer - A

2. The body cavity is regarded as pseudocoele in Nematodes because:

(A) Has ectodermal origin

(B) Not completely lined by Mesodermal epithelium

(C) Has endodermal origin

(D) None of these

Answer: B

3. Which of the following arthropod are totally aquatic?

(A) Crustaceans

(B) Insects

(C) Millipedes

(D) None of these

Answer: D

4. Opposable thumbs are the characteristic feature of:

(A) Lagomorpha

(B) Primates

(C) Edentata

(D) None of these

Answer: B

5. Differences in the scales of fishes and reptiles lie in their being:

(A) Endodermal and dry

(B) Epidermal and dry

(C) Epidermal and wet

(D) Endodermal and wet

(E) None of these

Answer: B

6. The scapula is the bone of:

(A) Skull

(B) Pelvic girdle

(C) Vertebral column

(D) Pectoral girdle

(E) None of these

Answer: D

7. Ammonia is the chief excretory product in:

(A) Reptiles

(B) Mammals

(C) Turtles

(D) Fish

(E) None of these

Answer: D

8. Lipase is an enzyme responsible for:

(A) Carbohydrate metabolism

(B) Protein breakdown

(C) Lipid breakdown

(D) None of these

Answer: A

9. The trisomic condition can be produced through:

(A) Primary Non-disjunction

(B) Secondary non-disjunction

(C) Both A and B

(D) None of these

Answer: A

10. Theory of Natural Selection was proposed by:

(A) Charles Darwin

(B) A.R. Wallace

(C) Both A and B

(D) None of these

Answer: A

11. Lamarck's theory of inheritance of acquired characters says:

(A) The environment forces a character

(B) The environment selects a character

(C) The environment has no effect

(D) None of these

Answer: A

12. Orthoselection means:

(A) Selection occurring at different times

(B) Selection occurring at different rates

(C) Selection occurring in one direction

(D) None of these

(E) All of these

Answer: C

13. Nitrogen biogeochemical cycle is regarded as a gaseous cycle because:

(A) Nitrogen is a gas

(B) Recycling is almost complete

(C) A major part of the cycle is in a gaseous state

(D) None of these

Answer: A

14. In Turtles, the dorsal plate is known as:

(A) Carapace

(B) Plastron

(C) Scutes

(D) None of these

Answer: A

15. The arrangement of the organs of an animal in a series of similar units along the longitudinal axis of the body is called:

(A) Pseudometamerism

(B) Parametamerism

(C) Metamerism

(D) Prometamerism

Answer: C

