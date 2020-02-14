Byculla Zoo In Mumbai To Get Two New Tigers From Siddharth Zoo In Maharashtra

Mumbai's Byculla Zoo received two tigers from Siddharth Zoo in Maharashtra's Aurangabad in exchange for a variety of birds, a senior civic official said on February 9. The Siddharth Garden and Zoo that is being administered by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation is being renovated. Zoo Director BS Naikwade said the decision of tiger-bird exchange was taken due to the excess number of tigers. He added that they have decided to give two tigers to Mumbai's Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo (popularly known as Byculla Zoo) and in exchange get several species of birds from there.

Newest entrant in Byculla Zoo. Shakti - one of the tiger who arrived yesterday night from Aurangabad zoo sitting inside the quarantine on Thursday. @THMumbai pic.twitter.com/CiE7C0vMn0 — Emmanual Karbhari (@emmanual09) February 13, 2020

Officials to visit Mumbai

Two officials from the zoo visited Mumbai to complete the further formalities. Naikwade said they currently have 12 tigers. Speaking about the renovation of the zoo, he said that a cage which was previously used for elephants will now be used by two bears that are being brought in from Hemalkasa. He added that the estimated cost for the renovation work to accommodate the animals was still underway.

Heaters placed in Guwahati zoo

Similarly, as the cold wave in India is on a rise, authorities in Guwahati Zoo have placed heaters to keep the animal enclosures warm. Guwahati Zoo has placed heaters outside tigers and lions enclosures to keep the bone-chilling winter winds away. The recent changes were part of the special arrangements done at the Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden.

Meanwhile, deer and other animals at the zoo had to keep their bodies warm by paddy straws. Zoo official Praveen while talking to the media said that heaters are placed outside the enclosures of lions and tigers, they were not kept for deer and other animals because heaters are not good for their bodies and hence the zoo used paddy straws to keep the temperature under control.

