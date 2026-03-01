$1 Billion Grossing Box Office Star Vacates Eid Slot For Dhurandhar The Revenge Vs Toxic Clash

Eid this year is set to witness one of the biggest and most anticipated box office clashes. Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is up against Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge as both movies are set to arrive on March 19 in multiple Indian languages. Yash is returning to the big screens nearly four years after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2 and Dhurandhar 2 has stoked major anticipation given the mammoth success of the first installment.

The Dhuroxic clash has already led to a reshuffle in the release schedule of all Indian movies that were releasing around that period, namely Ram Charan's Peddi, Nani's The Paradise, multi-starrer comedy Dhamaal 4 and Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Now, a Hollywood movie has also pushed its India release due to the Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic clash. It appears that box office economics is not the only reason behind these movies getting postponed. With two big movies arriving on the same date, screen allotment is also going to be a major issue.

As it is, the screen sharing between Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic is going to be a big issue and exhibitors will face the heat from both sides to accommodate their movie. Any other player in the mix is going to get sidelined, not only by the exhibitors but by the audiences. Sensing inevitable losses, Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary, a sci-fi adventure epic, has vacated its March 20 release date and is now likely to release in India in April. However, its international roll-out will happen as planned and only its India debut has been pushed.

Project Hail Mary will release in April | Image: X

Since Toxic is confirmed to release in IMAX, and Dhurandhar 2 is also likely to go for the premium format screenings, getting hold of IMAX shows was also going to be a big issue for Project Hail Mary. Notably, Gosling's Barbie had a big clash with Oppenheimer in 2023. Back then, Gosling and the makers of his movie didn't back down from a direct clash against Nolan's epic. Both Barbie and Oppenheimer ended up becoming $1 billion grossers at the international box office.