Tere Naam Re-Release: These Actors Were First Approached To Play Radhe Bhaiya

Salman Khan's Tere Naam has re-released in theatres on February 27. The movie has become a top trend on social media, with fans flocking cinema halls to witness Radhe Bhaiya (Salman Khan) and Nirjara's (Bhoomika Chawla) tragic love story. In two days, the movie has minted ₹50 lakh at the box office, despite competition from holdover Hindi movies O Romeo, Mardaani 3, Border 2 and Tu Yaa Main.

Tere Naam (2003) is a cultural phenomenon, with Salman's mid-parted hairstyle, his leather jacket and diction going viral again among fans. While the movie is now associated with the Bollywood star's effortless style, interestingly, Salman was not the first choice for the role of Radhe in the movie.

It is said that Ajay Devgn was the first choice for Tere Naam. Not only Ajay, as per some reports, Sanjay Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt were also in the running to essay the role, which was eventually immortalised by Salman. However, one issue or the other kept cropping up and the film was eventually offered to Salman, who came onboard and turned it into a career-defining opportunity for himself.

Of all movies, Salman's Tere Naam holds a special place in his fans' hearts. Even those who have trolled Salman's acting skills over the years agree that he killed it with his devotion to the role of Radhe Bhaiya and made Tere Naam an iconic entry in his vast filmography.

Tere Naam is directed by Satish Kaushik | Image: X

Tere Naam was inspired by a real-life incident involving writer Bala’s friend. The film was a remake of the 1999 Tamil film Sethu, which was also remade in Kannada (Huchcha) and Telugu (Seshu). Each version was well-received by audiences. Chiyaan Vikram, Kichcha Sudeep and Rajasekhar have essayed the role in the other versions.