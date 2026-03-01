OTT Releases This Week: Subedaar, Young Sherlock, Hello Bachhon, Laalo And More Movies And Web Series To Watch

From Laalo to Young Sherlock, here's what you can stream in the coming week | Image: Republic

OTT Releases This Week: No prominent Bollywood, South Indian or Hollywood movies are headed for the big screens this week. It is one of the few instances when Holi will go without a big Hindi film rolling out. However, there is much to watch on OTT on various streaming platforms.

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi

Telugu comedy drama, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi released on January 30. It had a decent run at the box office and got good reviews. The Tharun Bhascker and Brahmanandam starrer laugh riot will begin streaming on March 4.

Where to watch: Aha

Young Sherlock

After making Sherlock Holmes movies with Robert Downey Jr, Guy Ritchie brings the legendary origin story of the famed British sleuth in this irreverent, action-laden mystery series that follows the iconic detective’s early adventures. Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the leading role, the show begins streaming on March 4.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Subedaar

Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan feature in the village set gritty action drama Subedaar. Anil plays the role of a retired soldier who gets pulled into a dysfunctional society as he travels to the Indian heartland. Packed with action and drama, this movie will debut on OTT on March 5.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Hello Bachhon

The education-themed drama series revolves around a teacher (Vineet Kumar Singh), who is aiming to make quality education accessible through online learning. The series begins streaming on March 6 and promises to be a deep dive into the education system in India and its flaws.

Where to watch: Netflix

Jab Khuli Kitaab

Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia feature in the late life romance drama Jab Khuli Kitaab. The heartfelt drama is set to premiere on March 6. The narrative explores love, companionship and forgiveness in relationships.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate

The most profitable movie of 2025 and the first ₹100 crore grossing Gujarati film, devotional drama Laalo is set to stream on March 6.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

DTF St Louis

David Harbour and Jason Bateman feature in the mini series DTF St Louis which centers on modern day relationships and dating apps. Things take a dark turn when a death occurs. The show will debut all seven episodes on March 2.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Dinosaurs

The Dinosaurs is an epic documentary series narrated by Morgan Freeman and executive produced by Steven Spielberg. It will premiere on March 6.