OTT Releases This Week: Subedaar, Young Sherlock, Hello Bachhon, Laalo And More Movies And Web Series To Watch
While no new or prominent theatrical releases are lined up for the Holi week, there's plenty to look forward to on various streaming platforms in India.
OTT Releases This Week: No prominent Bollywood, South Indian or Hollywood movies are headed for the big screens this week. It is one of the few instances when Holi will go without a big Hindi film rolling out. However, there is much to watch on OTT on various streaming platforms.
Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi
Telugu comedy drama, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi released on January 30. It had a decent run at the box office and got good reviews. The Tharun Bhascker and Brahmanandam starrer laugh riot will begin streaming on March 4.
Where to watch: Aha
Young Sherlock
After making Sherlock Holmes movies with Robert Downey Jr, Guy Ritchie brings the legendary origin story of the famed British sleuth in this irreverent, action-laden mystery series that follows the iconic detective’s early adventures. Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the leading role, the show begins streaming on March 4.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Subedaar
Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan feature in the village set gritty action drama Subedaar. Anil plays the role of a retired soldier who gets pulled into a dysfunctional society as he travels to the Indian heartland. Packed with action and drama, this movie will debut on OTT on March 5.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Hello Bachhon
The education-themed drama series revolves around a teacher (Vineet Kumar Singh), who is aiming to make quality education accessible through online learning. The series begins streaming on March 6 and promises to be a deep dive into the education system in India and its flaws.
Where to watch: Netflix
Jab Khuli Kitaab
Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia feature in the late life romance drama Jab Khuli Kitaab. The heartfelt drama is set to premiere on March 6. The narrative explores love, companionship and forgiveness in relationships.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate
The most profitable movie of 2025 and the first ₹100 crore grossing Gujarati film, devotional drama Laalo is set to stream on March 6.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
DTF St Louis
David Harbour and Jason Bateman feature in the mini series DTF St Louis which centers on modern day relationships and dating apps. Things take a dark turn when a death occurs. The show will debut all seven episodes on March 2.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Dinosaurs
The Dinosaurs is an epic documentary series narrated by Morgan Freeman and executive produced by Steven Spielberg. It will premiere on March 6.
Where to watch: Netflix
