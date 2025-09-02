10 Must-Watch Hindi Short Films That Deliver Powerful Stories and Unbeatable Performances

There is a certain artistry and charm to short films that are uniquely their own. With limited time, there is no luxury of long-drawn-out scenes to drive home a point. Instead, there is a sense of clarity that makes the stories truly deliver an impact when done right. In fact, many cinephiles argue that short films is the true test of great filmmaking and we have several creators in Hindi who fit the description.

From socially relevant, thought-provoking to spine-chilling, here are a few Hindi short films that you absolutely need to watch if you love movies.

Juice

What starts as a scene from every middle-class family’s homey ‘get-together’ delivers an extremely observant commentary about unfair gender roles in society. Watch it for Shefali Shah’s powerful performance and the crisp screenplay that literally makes you feel the heat of the sweltering kitchen where most of the film takes place.

Where to Watch: YouTube

Chutney

This short film starring an unrecognizable Tisca Chopra, Rasika Duggal, and Adil Hussain is the definition of creepy. It is a spicy mystery through and through and begs the question, do we really see what we see?

Where to Watch: YouTube

El'ayichi

Starring Nimrat Kaur, Divyendu Sharma, and Vibha Chibber, this film takes only less than five minutes to deliver a compelling tale about love, loss, and moving on through the lens of a dead clingy husband.

Where to Watch: YouTube

Dohra

This film is a trippy hidden gem. A newly-married woman’s world is turned upside down as she questions the reality of everything that she is seeing as she moves into a new house with her husband.

Where to Watch: YouTube

Chimes

Chimes features a stellar cast like Kumud Mishra, Ayesha Raza, and Gopal Datt Tiwari. It is a quirky comedy about a house with a mind of its own. The film won several awards and accolades, and you can clearly see why.

Where to Watch: YouTube

The Promise

Starring Priyamani and Jim Sarbh, The Promise is directed by the known Bollywood director Tigmangshu Dhulia. It’s a heartfelt tale told with cinematic brilliance that just connects instantly.

Where to Watch: YouTube

Khidki

Khidki is a portrait of urban melancholy captured through the lens of an octogenarian who finds solace in looking out of his apartment window. Naseruddin Shah’s poetic performance makes the film especially noteworthy.

Where to Watch: YouTube

Clean

Starring Aisha Ahmed and Amrita Puri, Clean is a tale of trauma, resentment, and eventual redemption. Despite its length, the film is able to convincingly portray the complicated yet very familiar family dynamics.

Where to Watch: YouTube

Katran

Piyush Mishra and Alka Amin bring this short film to life with their stellar performance. Dealing with the story of a couple post-retirement, suddenly looking at an uncertain future, is heartwarming.

Where to Watch: YouTube

Kriti

Starring acting powerhouses like Manoj Bajpayee and Radhika Apte, Kriti will give you goosebumps. It is a thriller done right with an ending that no one would would ever see coming.