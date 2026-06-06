₹4000 Crore Ramayana Will Have To Measure Up To SS Rajamouli's Varanasi

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra will release in April 2027. The visionary director behind global hits like Baahubali and RRR is leaving no stone unturned to bring his vision of this globetrotting and time-jumping epic to life in the grandest possible manner. One of the most interesting aspects of Varanasi is going to be the exploration of the Ramayana, set in Trethayuga. A glimpse of the same was also revealed in the teaser.

Fans have been rallying behind Rajamouli since long to make either of the two Hindu epics - Mahabharata and Ramayana. While the director has already called Mahabharata his dream project, his vision regarding Ramayana will come to life in Varanasi, albeit briefly. As per reports, the Ramayana sequence in Varanasi will be the battle between Rama and Kumbhakarna. While Mahesh Babu will play Rama, it remains uncertain who will essay Kumbhakarna. The battle was one of the key portions of Ramayana, and its scale, as per the scriptures, was huge. In Rajamouli's Varanasi, this part will reportedly play out over a 30-minute period, making it a key part of the movie's runtime and the narrative at large.

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Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame is simultaneously making the two-part Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama. In Part 2, set to release on Diwali 2027, fans will witness the battle between Rama and Ravana (played by Yash). The battle between Kumbhakarna and Rama is also expected to feature in Ramayana: Part 2. While cinewatchers will get to witness two different versions of the same sequence, comparisons are inevitable. Who is going to essay Kumbhakarna in this movie is not known yet. Nitesh's Ramayana duology, produced by Namit Malhotra, is reportedly being mounted on a ₹4000 crore mega budget. This has raised expectations from the movies manifold.

Since Varanasi will release before Ramayana, Nitesh will have to deliver a Ramayana battle scene that is on par with Rajamouli's film or better.