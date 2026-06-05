Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan Starrer Registers Big Dip In Biz Amid Criticism Over Janhvi Kapoor's Character

Peddi Box Office Collection: The sports drama led by Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor hit the big screens on June 4. The preview shows of the movie, as well as the opening day screenings, witnessed a massive fanfare. Ram Charan fans queued up in long lines to catch early shows of the Bucci Babu Sana directorial. However, Peddi witnessed a decline in business on the second day.

Peddi fails to breach the ₹100 cr mark at the domestic box office

The Ram Charan starrer raked in ₹18.50 cr from the preview shows alone. On the first day, the pan-India sports drama raked in ₹51 crore. After the bumper opening, the movie has registered a decline in collection today.

Despite the dip, Peddi has raked in ₹26.90 crore at the box office. The movie, released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, is performing best in its original version. After a 2-day run, Peddi has amassed a total of ₹96.40 Cr.

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The decline in the collection a day after release can be attributed to the expected weekday dip or the massive criticism surrounding the movie. Social media users have ripped the movie apart for using Janhvi Kapoor as a prop and scenes of her with Ram Charan actually showcasing harassment, but passed off as romance. The clips circulating online have sparked a bigger conversation about the portrayal of women in the Telugu film industry. However, after a temporary dip, the collection of Peddi will most likely bounce back over the weekend.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a high-budget Telugu sports action drama that combines themes of sports, village identity and social justice. The film stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. The music has been composed by AR Rahman. Set in a rural village in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, during the 1990s, the story follows Peddi, a gifted athlete skilled in cricket, wrestling and sprinting.



Also Read: X Review: 'Peddi Is Disaster, Zero Chemistry Between Ram Charan-Janhvi'