5 Bollywood Films On Inter Caste Love Stories | Watch These Powerful Narratives Today!

Updated 5 August 2025 at 16:25 IST
When it comes to Bollywood, love wins against all odds. However, when the said odds are rooted in the age-old practices of casteism, the narrative is not limited to just another cute love story. With inter-caste marriages still frowned upon by traditional sections of the society with some even resulting in violence against the couple, the Bollywood movies that dare to delve deeper into the issues, it often leads to a movie that breaks barriers and start conversations.
Here are a few Bollywood love-stories that dealt with caste in a sensitive manner and left an impact:
Dhadak 2
Directed by debutante director Shazia Iqbal, starring Siddharth Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in lead, this remake of Tamil film Pariyerum Parimal is being widely hailed by critics for being an exceptional film. The film shows a young college couple who fall in love but are constantly harassed by the girl's relative who doesn't want her to associate with someone from a lower caste.
Masaan
The film that gave Bollywood Vicky Kaushal, also gave the audience a powerful love story against the backdrop of Varanasi. Caste, power, privileges and everything in between is woven into the story beautifully by Neeraj Ghaywan who directed the film. While it does not show explicit violence, it still successfully captures the caste dynamics in traditional societies.
Mukkabaaz
This film is a hidden-gem, both due to the direction and also due to the stupendous performance by Vineet Kumar Singh and Zoya Hussain supported by Jimmy Shergil and Ravi Kissen. While it can be called a sports drama and a compelling love story, it was the caste narrative that made the film stand out.
Ankur
The film by Shyam Benegal that won Shaban Azmi a National Award for her debut movie, is considered a masterpiece. While caste is often a hurdle between two lovers getting together, Ankur has a much more layered approach when it comes to navigating inter-caste romances and power dynamics.
Geeli Pucchi
Yet another master stroke by Neeraj Ghaywan, this shorter sequence, which is part of the Ajeeb Dastaans anthology, deals with not just caste but also queer romance. Konkona Sensharma as Bharti, a queer woman falling for her upper-caste married colleague Priya, played by Aditi Rao Hydari, highlights the subtleties in caste dynamics that comes out even in situations that we often do not think about.
Published 5 August 2025 at 16:25 IST