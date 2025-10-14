5 MTV Music Channels Shut Shop In The UK After 4 Decades, Fans Flood Internet With 'End Of An Era' Posts | Image: X

For millennials who grew up creating pop playlists in school and college, MTV has been the ultimate ‘IT’ channel. However, the channel is now turning over a new leaf after 40 years. On October 12, 2025, Paramount Global announced that MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live will officially go off-air in the UK and other parts of the world on December 31, 2025. This marks the ‘end of an era’ of influencing global music and youth culture.

The flagship MTV channel will continue to broadcast, but its current focus is largely on reality shows rather than music. While many longtime fans are saddened by the news, others see the shift as inevitable.

Why is MTV closing music channels?

MTV is set to say goodbye to five of its iconic music channels: MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live. Paramount Global announced on October 12, 2025, that these channels will close by December 31, 2025. But, MTV HD will continue airing reality TV shows, which, for many entertainment fans, remain guilty pleasures. The brand is now moving away from the music videos and artistic promotions that once defined it.

As per reports, Industry experts believe MTV is shutting its music channels due to changing viewing habits. With platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Spotify dominating the music scene, fewer people are watching music videos on MTV.

This move comes after Paramount Global’s merger with Skydance Media earlier this year and forms part of a reported $500 million global cost-cutting plan. The closure of these music channels truly marks the end of an era.

Is MTV shutting down in India as well?

MTV launched in India in 1996, sparking a cultural revolution. With nonstop music videos and reality shows, it shaped youth trends, fashion, and slang.

In 2016, MTV Indies gave way to MTV Beats, a 24-hour music channel. After this change, MTV India focused mainly on reality shows, moving away from its earlier mix of music and niche content.