Thamma: Rashmika Mandanna-Ayushmann Khuranna Seek Blessings At Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Ahead Of Film's Release On Diwali | Watch

Thamma, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles, will hit the big screens on October 21. The movie is a part of Maddock's horror comedy universe and is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Ahead of the release day, the lead actors of the film offered prayers at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple in Maharashtra. A video from their visit was shared by the official account of the temple trust.

For the temple visit, Rashmika donned a powder pink coloured suit set. She teamed the look with statement jhumka earrings and kept her tresses open for the day. Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, wore a yellow coloured kurta teamed with white pyjamas. The actors flew to New Delhi to promote their film after seeking blessings in Shirdi.

After offering prayer, the actors received a special honour from the temple trust. They also spoke about their experience and the time spent in the temple. Ayushmann recalled visiting Shirdi Sai Baba 17 years back. Rashmika, too, shared her experience of being at the temple for the second time.



The Shirdi Sai Baba visit comes days after Rashmika Mandanna's engagement with Vijay Deverakonda. The couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony at the actor's Hyderabad residence on October 3. While they have not officially announced their engagement, or shared photos from the day yet, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice gold rings on their fingers during public outings.